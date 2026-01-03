Indian Naval sailing vessel Kaundinya, an indigenously built traditional stitched ship, is en route to Muscat from Porbandar. PM's EAC member Sanjeev Sanyal, sailing aboard, reports the vessel is 880 NM away and has crossed 1/3 of the distance.

A Voyage Rooted in History

The Indian Naval sailing vessel Kaundinya was last reported to be approximately 880 Nautical Miles off from its final port of call in Muscat Oman. Giving an update of the voyage, member of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal, who is sailing aboard the vessel said, "Seas are calmer and NE wind is holding. We sailed well last night. Personally managed to get some sleep once the rolling subsided (I like a gentle roll but, lets say, a sleeping bag sliding around on the deck and cold winds and noise of rigging angrily fluttering is not conducive to sleep). Today we should cross 1/3 of the distance but hope incoming westerly wind is gentle and does not blow us again off course."

This voyage underscores India's enduring connection to the oceans and highlights ongoing efforts to train and inspire the next generation of sailors and explorers.

Earlier, Sanyal had shared images of the crew's call with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. During the call, the Navy Chief commended the crew for their professionalism and the efforts in undertaking this unique voyage rooted in India's maritime past. He highlighted that the voyage of INSV Kaundinya was a testament to the Indian Navy's enduring commitment to rekindling national maritime consciousness. He said that by reviving the millennia-old shipbuilding and seafaring traditions, the expedition celebrates India's rich maritime heritage and reinforces the nation's historic cultural and commercial links .

The Historic Expedition and INSV Kaundinya

On December 29, Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, began its maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. This historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage.

The vessel was formally flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the presence of Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, along with senior officers of the Indian Navy.

Praising the expedition, PM Modi said, "Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond."

INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries. Inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence, the vessel represents India's rich legacy of indigenous shipbuilding, seamanship, and oceanic navigation.

Strengthening India-Oman Ties

The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean.

The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties. The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have linked the two maritime nations for centuries.

The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.Through this expedition, the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation and regional cooperation. INSV Kaundinya's voyage stands as a testament to India's civilisational maritime outlook and its role as a responsible and culturally rooted maritime nation in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)