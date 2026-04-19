INS Sunayna departed Phuket, Thailand, for Jakarta, Indonesia, after a visit strengthening ties with the Royal Thai Navy. This is part of the IOS SAGAR mission to boost maritime cooperation in the Southeast Indian Ocean Region.

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said that the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, deployed as INS Sunayna, has departed Phuket, Thailand, and is en route to Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of its ongoing regional mission.

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"IOS SAGAR has now proceeded to Jakarta, Indonesia, for the next port of call, continuing her mission to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Southeast Indian Ocean Region," the ministry said in an official press release.

Strengthening India-Thailand Maritime Cooperation

The ship departed Phuket on April 17, following a "high-tempo three-day Operational Turnaround (OTR), marking the successful culmination of her second port call during the ongoing deployment."

During the visit to Phuket, IOS SAGAR undertook a series of professional, strategic and cultural engagements with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), significantly strengthening bilateral naval cooperation. Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, INS Sunayna, called on Rear Admiral Sathaporn Wajarat, Chief of Staff of the Third Naval Area Command, RTN, reaffirming a shared commitment towards maritime cooperation.

The deployment featured a mix of professional and cultural engagements, including a friendly football match and a joint yoga session, participated in by crew from IOS Sagar and RTN. A formal deck reception hosted onboard was attended by senior naval dignitaries, facilitating a platform for sharing insights on the IOS Sagar mission and discussions on maritime cooperation and regional security. The ship was opened to visitors, promoting people-to-people connections.

According to the ministry, operational coordination was demonstrated during a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with HTMS Klongyai, which included communication drills and formation manoeuvres, highlighting seamless coordination and "plug-and-play" capability between the two navies. The ministry said the visit underscores the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and Thailand, aligned with the MAHASAGAR vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

Reinforcing 'Neighbourhood First' in Maldives

Earlier on April 5, reinforcing its regional outreach under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India marked a significant maritime engagement in the Maldives as INS Sunayna arrived in the capital of the Maldives, Male, as part of the IOS SAGAR initiative, according to an official press release by the Indian High Commission in the Maldives.

According to the issued press release, the deployment underscores India's strategic vision in the Indian Ocean Region and its commitment to deeper cooperation with neighbouring countries.

According to the release, the INS Sunayna, a Saryu-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, is manned by a multinational contingent from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) and was received with full naval honours by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

Highlighting operational coordination, the release noted that prior to docking, joint exercises were conducted at sea. "Prior to making port, INS Sunayna and MNDF Coast Guard assets completed intensive Joint Seamanship Training manoeuvres. The at-sea phase focused on tactical station-keeping, advanced signalling, and extensive small arms firing for the crew. Further, Damage Control and Firefighting Drills were also progressed," the release said.

The visit was part of a broader deployment aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability. "The three-day stay will facilitate Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) to consolidate maritime domain awareness," the release said. (ANI)