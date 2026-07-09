Indian Naval Ship INS Sudarshini concluded its port call at New York, marking a milestone in the Lokayan 2026 expedition. It represented India at the US's 250th independence anniversary, strengthening India-US strategic and cultural ties.

Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (STS) INS Sudarshini concluded its port call at New York, US, on Wednesday, marking another significant milestone in the ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition. The visit showcased India's rich maritime heritage while further strengthening the strategic and cultural partnership between India and the United States.

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Participation in US 250th Anniversary Celebrations

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, as part of the Indian Navy's 10-month transoceanic deployment, the indigenously built three-masted barque represented India at the International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 celebrations, organised to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

A major highlight of the visit was INS Sudarshini's participation in the Parade of Sail, during which the ship sailed past the Statue of Liberty and along the Hudson River, flying the tricolour alongside an impressive fleet of international tall ships and naval vessels.

A Floating Ambassador of India

During its stay in Brooklyn, INS Sudarshini served as a floating ambassador of India, welcoming over 1,000 visitors on board, including members of the Indian diaspora, local residents, and maritime enthusiasts. Visitors were provided with an insight into the Indian Navy's sail training traditions and India's rich maritime heritage.

The ship also hosted several distinguished visitors, including the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish. They interacted with the crew and appreciated the ship's role in promoting India's maritime legacy and strengthening people-to-people and maritime ties between the two countries, the statement said.

A state dinner hosted on board brought together senior diplomats, military officials and distinguished guests, providing an opportunity to further reinforce the growing India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the ministry added.

Next Port of Call: Boston

It underlined that following the successful completion of all engagements, INS Sudarshini departed the Port of New York for Boston, where it will participate in the forthcoming Sail Boston 2026 celebrations. The ship continues to carry the Indian Navy's message of friendship, maritime cooperation and goodwill across the oceans as part of the Lokayan 2026 expedition. (ANI)