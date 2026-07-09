India and Russia held their 14th Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in New Delhi, calling for 'concerted action' against terrorist groups. They condemned terror in all forms and agreed to enhance cooperation on various fronts.

India, Russia Call for Action Against Terror Groups

India and Russia called for "concerted action" against terrorist groups, their proxy organisations and affiliates while discussing emerging global and regional security threats during the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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The meeting, co-chaired by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Dmitry Lyubinsky, took place on Wednesday, where representatives from relevant departments and agencies of both countries also participated in the discussions.

According to the MEA statement issued Thursday, both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, as well as the blast near Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025.

"Both sides called for concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates," the MEA statement read.

Deepening Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, India and Russia shared their experiences in combating terrorism and agreed to enhance cooperation in addressing challenges related to violent extremism, radicalisation, terror financing and the misuse of new and emerging technologies, including digital financial technologies, for terrorist purposes.

The two sides also exchanged assessments on current and emerging terrorist threats at the global and regional levels and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, BRICS, the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"The two sides shared their experiences in countering terrorism and agreed to enhance cooperation to address challenges of violent extremism, radicalisation, terror financing and the use of new and emerging technologies and digital financial technologies for terrorist purposes. They discussed the current and emerging terrorist threats at the global and regional level," the statement read.

"The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms, including at the UN, BRICS, EAG and SCO," the statement added.

The next meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism will be held in Russia on a mutually convenient date, the ministry added.

Following the meeting, the MEA in a post on X said that both sides "shared their assessment on regional and global terrorism" and agreed to strengthen cooperation against challenges such as radicalisation, terror financing and the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. (ANI)