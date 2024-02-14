Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto surges ahead in epic battle as millions cast votes in Record-Breaking turnout

In an electoral spectacle, millions of Indonesians have cast their votes in the world's largest one-day election. All eyes are on Prabowo Subianto as he takes a commanding lead, signaling a potential historic victory. The nation is anticipating the unfolding outcome that could shape Indonesia's political landscape.

The Indonesian election is the biggest single-day election in the world. Millions have voted in the February 14 general election which will determine the future of the Asian nation. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is contesting as the presidential candidate after Joko Widodo finished the term limit as the President.

As rains lashed major parts of the country which is divided into three time zones, voters found it difficult to reach the polling booths. Dozens of polling stations were flooded in Jakarta due to heavy rains on Wednesday. Nearly 20,000 seats have gone to the polls showcasing that the one-day election may not be enough for such a big country and population.

Current President Joko Widodo has immense popularity in the country due to his economic and developmental policies over his 10-year tenure. However, the Indonesian leader lost the prospect of contesting the election once again as the nation’s constitution has a cap on straight tenures which is limited to 10 years.

Joko Widodo’s close aide and defense minister Prabowo Subianto stood for the election banking on the popularity of Widodo. The 72-year-old has had a troubling past that many in Indonesia have forgotten. Prabowo Subianto served as a general to Soeharto who led the archipelago from 1968 to 1998. Subianto is accused of the disappearance of pro-democracy activists during the authoritarian regime.

Prabowo Subianto has however changed his image from an angry general to a friendly grandfather figure. His online outreach to youngsters has worked as he is considered a popular personality among youngsters in the Asian nation. According to early estimates and exit polls, the 72-year-old is set to come out on top in the election. The election results will be declared in a month.