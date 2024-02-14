Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto surges ahead in epic battle as millions cast votes in Record-Breaking turnout

    In an electoral spectacle, millions of Indonesians have cast their votes in the world's largest one-day election. All eyes are on Prabowo Subianto as he takes a commanding lead, signaling a potential historic victory. The nation is anticipating the unfolding outcome that could shape Indonesia's political landscape.

    Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto surges ahead in epic battle as millions cast votes in Record-Breaking turnout avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    The Indonesian election is the biggest single-day election in the world. Millions have voted in the February 14 general election which will determine the future of the Asian nation. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is contesting as the presidential candidate after Joko Widodo finished the term limit as the President.

    As rains lashed major parts of the country which is divided into three time zones, voters found it difficult to reach the polling booths. Dozens of polling stations were flooded in Jakarta due to heavy rains on Wednesday. Nearly 20,000 seats have gone to the polls showcasing that the one-day election may not be enough for such a big country and population.

    Current President Joko Widodo has immense popularity in the country due to his economic and developmental policies over his 10-year tenure. However, the Indonesian leader lost the prospect of contesting the election once again as the nation’s constitution has a cap on straight tenures which is limited to 10 years.

    Joko Widodo’s close aide and defense minister Prabowo Subianto stood for the election banking on the popularity of Widodo. The 72-year-old has had a troubling past that many in Indonesia have forgotten. Prabowo Subianto served as a general to Soeharto who led the archipelago from 1968 to 1998. Subianto is accused of the disappearance of pro-democracy activists during the authoritarian regime.

    Prabowo Subianto has however changed his image from an angry general to a friendly grandfather figure. His online outreach to youngsters has worked as he is considered a popular personality among youngsters in the Asian nation. According to early estimates and exit polls, the 72-year-old is set to come out on top in the election. The election results will be declared in a month.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine claims its sea drone sank Russian amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov off Crimea coast (WATCH)

    Ukraine claims its sea drone sank Russian amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov off Crimea coast (WATCH)

    Families of Gaza hostages reach Hague to file case against Hamas in ICJ, demand justice and freedom avv

    Families of Gaza hostages reach Hague to file case against Hamas in ICJ, demand justice and freedom

    Indian American couple their twins found dead in California home probe underway gcw

    Indian-American couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit avv

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit

    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April avv

    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine claims its sea drone sank Russian amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov off Crimea coast (WATCH)

    Ukraine claims its sea drone sank Russian amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov off Crimea coast (WATCH)

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by probe agency for 6th time in liqour policy case gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by probe agency for 6th time

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges high court fine in Supreme Court

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges high court fine in Supreme Court

    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo' RBA

    Hrithik Roshan posts photo with crutches says, 'Strength is not always being Rambo'

    Political drama happened over Pulwama bravehearts at Delhi airport; I was locked in a room: Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Political drama happened over Pulwama bravehearts at Delhi airport; I was locked in a room: Rahul (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon