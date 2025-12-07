India's 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' continues in Sri Lanka, with a 4th C17 aircraft delivering Bailey Bridge units to restore connectivity. A fully operational field hospital has also been set up in Mahiyanganaya to aid Cyclone Ditwah victims.

India's relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu continued, with another aircraft carrying key support equipment arriving in Colombo to assist ongoing humanitarian efforts in the country. In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, wrote, "#OperationSagarBandhu: Relief operations continue! The 4th C17 aircraft, third one carrying Bailey Bridge units arrived in Colombo today. It had about 55 tonnes of Bailey Bridge stores, a JCB and 13 personnel from Engineer corps." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1997307932879556775?s=20

Medical assistance expands

As India continues to deploy critical support equipment, its medical assistance on the ground has also expanded. India's ongoing humanitarian relief mission has made significant progress as an Indian medical team set up a fully operational field hospital in Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, to support communities hit hard by Cyclone Ditwah, one of the most devastating tropical storms to impact Sri Lanka in recent years.

In a post on X on Friday, the High Commission of India in Colombo said the facility is being established to deliver urgent, life-saving medical assistance to affected residents. "Operation Sagar Bandhu continues healing on the ground. A fully operational field hospital is being set up by the Indian medical team in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, bringing trauma care, surgical capability, ambulances and critical services directly to a hard-hit community. Ensuring those impacted have access to urgent, life-saving medical support," the High Commission posted.

Continued deployment of support

These operations are part of India's sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka through coordinated rescue, medical, and relief efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Earlier, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster landed in Colombo on Thursday carrying Bailey bridge units to help restore road connectivity. A team of 25 personnel, including engineers and medical experts, also arrived on the aircraft, the MEA stated. "Another IAF MCC C-17 Globemaster has landed in Colombo with Bailey bridge units to restore road accessibility. A team of 25 personnel, including engineers and medical experts also arrived in this flight," Jaiswal wrote.

Cyclone's devastating aftermath

The broader relief effort comes as Sri Lanka continues to struggle with the aftermath of severe weather. According to Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the death toll from the severe weather across the country has climbed to 481 as of 6:00 pm on Thursday, the Daily Mirror Online reported.

The latest update also noted that 345 people remain missing, as search, rescue, and relief operations continue in several of the worst-affected districts.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology on Friday issued a red alert for intense lightning in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the districts of Galle and Matara, valid until 11:00 pm today, according to the Daily Mirror Online. Seven districts are currently under red alerts, while eight others are under amber alerts due to heightened lightning risk. (ANI)