A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island, causing building collapses, panic, and casualties. An initial tsunami warning was issued but later lifted after only minor sea-level changes were observed. The quake and its powerful aftershocks resulted in several deaths and injuries.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island early on Saturday, August 15, triggering widespread panic, damaging and collapsing buildings and prompting residents to flee to safety. Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, but it was later lifted after monitoring found no dangerous sea-level changes. The situation remained fluid, with rescue teams continuing to assess casualties and damage.

The earthquake hit the Flores region at about 4.58 am local time, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, BMKG. Reports placed the quake in East Nusa Tenggara, with strong tremors felt across surrounding areas. Dozens of aftershocks were subsequently recorded, including a powerful aftershock measuring 6.1, adding to fears among residents in already affected communities.

Dramatic visuals from the affected region surfaced on social media, showing structures shaking violently before parts of buildings crumbled and collapsed. People nearby were seen running away as debris fell. Asianet News could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral visuals. Initial reports also indicated damage to homes and public infrastructure.

One widely shared post accompanying footage of the destruction read, “BUILDINGS SWAY VIOLENTLY and CRUMBLE as 7.7 MONSTER QUAKE ROCKS INDONESIA.” The dramatic scenes captured the intensity of the powerful tremor and the fear it caused among people caught in the affected areas.

Check the viral video here:

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Casualty figures changed as authorities gathered information from affected districts. Early reports confirmed at least five deaths, while later reports indicated the toll had risen, with rescue operations continuing amid damaged infrastructure, landslides and communication disruptions. Several people were also reported injured, while rescuers searched damaged areas for possible survivors.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning, sending thousands of residents towards higher ground. Minor tsunami waves of less than one metre were recorded in some areas before the warning was lifted around three hours later. Authorities nevertheless urged people to remain cautious and avoid entering damaged structures because aftershocks could cause further collapses.

Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. Emergency teams continue to assess the full scale of the damage from the devastating Flores region earthquake.

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