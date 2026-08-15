EAM S Jaishankar marked the 80th Independence Day, stating the last 12 years have seen growing 'Atmavishwas'. He highlighted PM Modi's 'Saptadhara' vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', which outlines seven pillars for India's future growth.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the last 12 years have witnessed India's growing "Atmavishwas, Atmagaurav and Atmanirbharta", as he extended greetings for the 80th Independence Day to Indians across the world and highlighted the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. "Best wishes to Indians across the world on Independence Day 2026. The last 12 years have witnessed our Atmavishwas, Atmagaurav and Atmanirbharta," Jaishankar said in a post on X. The EAM also hoisted the national flag at his official residence as part of the celebrations.

He said India's journey of progress and reforms is being guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Saptadhara", adding that the country's youth, women, farmers and workers will be key partners in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. "Guided by PM Narendra Modi's vision of Saptadhara, we are steadfast in our journey of progress and reforms for Viksit Bharat 2047. Bharat's Yuva, Nari, Annadata and Shramik will be key partners in realising that vision," Jaishankar added.

Nepal Extends Greetings

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Kanal also extended warm greetings to Jaishankar, the Government of India and the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day. "I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to EAM S Jaishankar, the friendly people and the Government of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India," Kanal said in a post on X.

Highlighting the close relationship between the two neighbouring countries, the Nepal Foreign Minister said Nepal and India share deep historical and civilisational ties, close people-to-people relations and a multifaceted partnership. "May these bonds continue to grow even stronger in the days ahead," he added.

PM Modi's 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' for Viksit Bharat

Earlier, during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara', outlining seven key strengths that he said would power India's next level of growth and shape the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

The seven pillars identified by the Prime Minister are manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, connectivity and infrastructure, defence production, green energy and India's soft power.

Manufacturing Hub

Calling for a major expansion of manufacturing, PM Modi said India must become a reliable hub in global supply chains, with a focus on cost, quality and scale.

Globalising Indian Agriculture

On agriculture and food processing, he said global markets are opening up for Indian farmers and called for taking Indian products from farms to export markets, with traditional cuisine, millets, spices, fruits and flowers becoming global brands.

Technology and Innovation Leadership

The third pillar, he said, is technology and innovation, with India needing to emerge as a global hub in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, robotics, space and data centres. PM Modi highlighted India's achievements in UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure and called for taking digital public technologies to every corner of the world. He also stressed the need for India to lead in next-generation communication technology, including "Made in India 6G".

Seamless Connectivity and Infrastructure

On connectivity, the fourth pillar, the Prime Minister called for seamless and high-speed infrastructure, including high-speed rail, modern highways, inland waterways, airports, multimodal logistics hubs and ports, while emphasising port-led development.

Self-Reliance in Defence

Defence production formed the fifth pillar, with PM Modi calling for greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing and next-generation defence technologies. He said India must move from being a market for the world to becoming a global supplier.

Leadership in Green Energy

The sixth pillar is green energy, with the Prime Minister calling for global leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy and energy storage. He also highlighted opportunities in the Blue Economy, including fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technology.

Harnessing India's Soft Power

The seventh pillar, PM Modi said, is India's soft power. He highlighted Yoga, Ayurveda, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming and digital content as areas with significant global potential.

PM Modi also highlighted India's national parks and tourism potential, saying the country can attract more foreign visitors through the strength of its soft power.

Ceremonial 21-Gun Salute

Prior to his address, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort, with the ceremony synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the ceremonial gunners of the 1721 Field Battery. The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)

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