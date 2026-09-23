A British couple got a birth story that they won't forget after their baby boy made a dramatic arrival in the parking lot of a KFC restaurant in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England, on August 29.

A British couple got a birth story that they won't forget after their baby boy made a dramatic arrival in the parking lot of a KFC restaurant in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England, on August 29. Katie Murphy, 33, and her partner Stephen Kirby, 32, were expecting their second child but had no idea their son Cody would be born in such an unusual setting. The newborn's unexpected arrival even earned him a KFC-inspired nickname — “Colonel Cody”, after the fast-food chain’s legendary founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The couple, who already have a 4-year-old daughter, had visited the hospital earlier that morning after Katie began experiencing labour pains. However, they were sent home around 4 pm after doctors determined that it was still too early for the baby to arrive.

But Katie's contractions continued for hours. By around 9 pm, the couple decided they needed to make another trip to the hospital.

During the roughly 30-minute journey, things suddenly took a dramatic turn.

"Katie said she could feel something and knew the baby was coming," Stephen recalled.

While speaking to emergency services, Stephen spotted a KFC restaurant the couple regularly visited. With little time to spare, he pulled into the restaurant's parking lot.

Before an ambulance could reach them, Cody decided he was ready to make his grand entrance.

Stephen rushed around to the front passenger area, where Katie was sitting, and opened the door just in time to catch his newborn son. Cody was born at 9:35 p.m., before the ambulance arrived.

"It all happened so fast. Thankfully, the ambulance was with us about five minutes later and took us to hospital," Katie said.

Cody was reported to be healthy and happy.

Katie said her son was doing perfectly well, "despite his abrupt entrance into the world in his dad's car."

The unusual circumstances surrounding his birth quickly inspired the family to give him the nickname “Colonel Cody.”

And the family already has plans to make sure KFC remains part of Cody's story.

"It was decided that we have to take him to KFC for his first birthday and get him his first weekend job there," Katie said.

KFC also joined in on the celebration, with a spokesperson welcoming the unusual connection between the restaurant and the newborn.

"We're honored to have been the place of Cody's birth and are sending bucket loads of love to the whole family, along with some KFC merch and vouchers to help them celebrate."

The spokesperson added, "We can't wait to welcome them back for a meal to mark the occasion."