India's VP CP Radhakrishnan announced a historic extension of OCI card eligibility to the 5th and 6th generations of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka. This move simplifies procedures and fulfills a long-standing request from the diaspora.

Marking a historic milestone in Indo-Lankan relations, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan announced a major policy shift regarding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards during a massive community event in Colombo on Sunday. Addressing the Indian Diaspora, the Vice President emphasised the "unbreakable civilizational bonds" between the two nations and delivered on several long-standing humanitarian and developmental promises.

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Major OCI Card Policy Shift for Sri Lankan Diaspora

The details were provided by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a special briefing on the Vice President's visit. He said that VP Radhakrishnan participated in a community reception in Sri Lanka during which the announcement was made. "During this reception, the Vice President announced th extension of the eligibility of the Overseas Citizen of India(OCI) card. This was hitherto limited to the 4th generation of the diaspora. The Vice President announced that in the case of Sri Lanka, this will now be extended to the 5th and 6th generations of the diaspora. This will benefit the Indian-origin Tamil community."

Misri added that the Vice-President also announced a significant simplification of the procedures for obtaining the OCI cards. These would now be issued based on the documents issued by Sri Lanka. "Certificates of registration issued by Sri Lankan authorities; India, Sri Lanka passports, or registration records maintained at the High Commission of India in Colombo or at the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy will also constitute acceptable and valid documents for obtaining an OCI card", he said. The Foreign Secretary highlighted how this was a longstanding request of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka and will benefit a large number of them. Previously, the "cut-off" for such documentation often left younger generations of the IOT community--who have deep roots in the plantation sectors--disconnected from formal ties with India. This extension fulfills a decades-old request, reinforcing India's commitment to the descendants of those who migrated over a century ago.

"Stronger together! Vice President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan addressed the Indian Diaspora in Sri Lanka during a Community event in Colombo today. Vice President @VPIndia highlighted the strong civilisational bonds that connect India and Sri Lanka. He announced the extension of eligibility criteria for issue of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards, a long-standing request of the Indian Diaspora in. The new changes make OCI cards accessible to 5th and 6th generation Indian Origin Tamils, reinforcing the strong bonds between the two countries," posted Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Indian Housing Project and Cyclone Relief

The Vice President also reached a significant administrative landmark by virtually handing over the final cluster of 4,000 housing units under the Indian Housing Project Phase-III. These houses are primarily located in the plantation areas of Central and Southern Sri Lanka. The project transitions families from "line rooms" (barrack-style housing) to independent, dignified living spaces. "During the event, Vice President also virtually handed over the last cluster of the 4000 housing units under Indian Housing Project Phase-III," Jaiswal posted on X.

As part of the $450 million Indian Assistance Package dedicated to rebuilding after the devastation of Cyclone Ditwah, the Vice President announced the immediate resumption of train services on the Northern Railway line. India has completed the technical restoration of the Northern line to ensure vital north-south logistics. The installation of three additional Bailey bridges was announced to reconnect isolated communities where permanent infrastructure was washed away by the cyclone. "Under the Indian Assistance Package of USD 450 mn for post Ditwah rehabilitation and rebuilding, @VPIndia announced resumption of train services on Northern Railway line restored by India. He also announced installation of 3 more Bailey bridges. These will help reconnect affected communities and restore vital connectivity," added Jaiswal.

Enhanced Cooperation in Education

During his talks with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya, discussions were also held on cooperation in the field of education, where India will now double the number of scholarships and increase the stipend under the Ceylon Estate Workers Education Trust Scholarship Scheme. Notably, Amasuriya also has the education portfolio. Foreign Secretary Misri told the media, "The Vice President and the Prime Minister discussed cooperation in the field of education. During this visit, the Indian side is also announcing the enhancement of the Ceylon Estate Workers Education Trust Scholarship Scheme. The number of scholarships in this scheme is being doubled from 350 to 700. The monthly stipend is being increased from Lankan Rupees 2500 for A-level students and to Lankan Rupees 7500 for those pursuing higher education."

High-Level Bilateral Discussions

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appreciated the Indian assistance to Sri Lanka in capacity-building measures in the country and conveyed to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan an interest in India providing assistance on similar lines in the IT sector to the country. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, met the country's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Premadasa. Discussions were held on deepening the bilateral partnership, along with strengthening the people-to-people ties between the countries. He also met leaders of the Tamil community in the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka and leaders of Indian-origin Tamils met today in Colombo with the Vice President, the MEA noted. (ANI)

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