The Indo-German Energy Forum celebrated 20 years of partnership in New Delhi, focusing on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and future industrial value chains to strengthen bilateral trust and sustainable cooperation between the two nations.

Celebrating 20 Years of Energy Partnership

The Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) celebrated 20 years of energy cooperation between India and Germany with an anniversary evening at the German Embassy in New Delhi. Held under the theme "Indo-German Energy Forum – Navigating from Past to Present, with Optimism for the Future", the celebration brought together senior government officials from both countries, industry leaders, long-standing partners and friends of IGEF, including former IGEF co-chairs, the German Embassy in India said in a press release.

The IGEF is anchored by the Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) and India’s Ministry of Power (MoP). Its annual high-level steering body, the IGEF Forum, is co-chaired at the Secretary level. As per the release, five subgroups shape the Forum’s agenda: Flexibilisation of Existing Thermal Power Plants, Renewable Energies, Energy Efficiency, Green Energy Financing and Grid Integration, and Green Hydrogen. IGEF brings together ministries, industry, financial institutions, business associations, research organisations and think tanks from both countries. It provides a platform for dialogue and cooperation on shared energy priorities.

Advancing Green Hydrogen and Future Goals

The Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap was developed by the two governments with inputs from the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force, which was supported by IGEF. Both governments launched the Roadmap at the 7th India–Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations on 25 October 2024.

The evening opened with "20 Years of IGEF – A Walk Down Memory Lane", a visual timeline of milestones in Indo-German energy cooperation, followed by an anniversary film about the forum. Alexandre Callegaro, Minister Counsellor and Head of the Department for Economic and Global Affairs at the German Embassy, welcomed the guests. Gunther Grathwohl, Head of Division for International Hydrogen Ramp-up and bilateral cooperation on hydrogen infrastructure at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE), delivered the special address. “Green hydrogen is the natural next frontier for the Indo-German Energy Forum. By aligning regulatory standards, connecting industrial clusters and de-risking investments, Germany and India are building the framework for large-scale, sustainable energy trade,” said Grathwohl.

Reflecting on Trust and Long-term Cooperation

As per the release, German Ambassador Jasper Wieck recalled the establishment of IGEF in 2006 by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Hannover Trade Fair. He said, "The Indo-German Energy Forum has become a true success story: from helping India's power plants integrate more renewable energy, to advancing energy efficiency, battery storage and green hydrogen. But above all, the Indo-German Energy Forum has built something that cannot be measured in megawatts or euros alone: mutual trust, strong networks and the ability to get things done together." Looking ahead, he added, "I believe the most exciting chapters of our energy partnership are still ahead of us. Our ambition is to work with our Indian partners not only to expand renewable energy, but also to build the industries and value chains of the future."

As per the release, a fireside chat, "20 Years. 20 Minutes. Our Journey with IGEF.", moderated by Hari Natrajan, brought together three industry voices who have worked with the Forum: JT Verghese, former Chairman of STEAG Energy Services India; Vivek Saraf, Founder & CEO of SunSeed APV; and Rashi Gupta, Director of Vision Mechatronics Private Limited, who shared their experience of IGEF. The fireside chat demonstrated how IGEF’s 20-year engagement moved Indo-German energy cooperation from foundational software pilots to shaping national policies in thermal plant flexibilisation and Agri-PV. Panellists emphasised that the next phase must prioritise institutional IP-sharing frameworks, domestic testing infrastructure, and scalable commercial business models to secure mutual energy independence.

Guests also explored "IGEF in Action", an exhibition of photographs, facts and achievements showcasing the Forum's work. The celebration continued with a reception at the Ambassador's Residence, hosted by Jasper Wieck in the presence of all four Consuls General of Germany in India and distinguished representatives of the energy sector. (ANI)