Residents in Hyderabad, Pakistan, face severe gas shortages as the Sui Southern Gas Company fails to maintain its winter supply schedule, causing major disruptions for households and leaving families struggling with daily cooking requirements.

Hyderabad Residents Face Worsening Gas Shortages Despite New Schedule

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad, Pakistan, are facing worsening gas shortages, with irregular supply and low pipeline pressure disrupting household activities and forcing some schoolchildren to leave for school without breakfast, The Express Tribune reported. The crisis has reportedly intensified despite the winter supply schedule announced by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on November 4. Residents have alleged that the company is failing to provide gas consistently during its designated supply hours, leaving families struggling to manage basic cooking requirements.

According to The Express Tribune, the worst-affected areas include Unit 11, parts of Unit 12, Mehr Ali Society, Kohsar Haven, Kanch Mill, American Quarters, Gujarati Para, Islamabad, Teen Number Talab, Tando Mir Mahmood and parts of Liaquat Colony. Under the announced winter timetable, domestic consumers are supposed to receive gas during three daily periods: 6:30 am to 9 am, noon to 2:30 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. The schedule provides only eight hours of gas supply in a 24-hour period. However, residents claim that the company has failed to follow even this restricted timetable. Gas reportedly arrives 15 to 20 minutes late, disappears before the scheduled period ends and frequently flows at insufficient pressure to support cooking activities. The morning disruptions have particularly affected households with school-going children. Parents reportedly struggle to prepare breakfast within the limited supply window, while some families have resorted to purchasing ready-made food from outside, increasing their daily expenses. Residents have also complained about sudden fluctuations in supply, with gas disappearing without prior notice and returning briefly before becoming unavailable again. Such interruptions have made it difficult for families to organise routine household activities. As reported by The Express Tribune, residents argue that the problem is not merely the limited duration of gas availability but also the failure to maintain adequate pressure during the officially designated hours.