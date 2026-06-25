Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni stated that India-US trade negotiations are progressing smoothly, driven by strong political will. This comes as both nations wrapped up ministerial talks to seal an interim pact for their Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Highlighting the positive momentum in India-US commercial ties, former Senior Diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni stated that the trade negotiations between the two nations are progressing smoothly following a pivotal breakthrough last year. Speaking to ANI on the trade deal talks and the progress made during the US Trade Representative's visit to the national capital, Soni emphasised that strong political determination is driving the process forward, even as complex details are being ironed out. "It is a process. Things are going very well. I think the February agreement was the turning point. It shows that there is a political will and an agreement on a political level that this thing will be done, but the final detail lies with the bureaucracy to see how the implementation will take place. The agreement is being considered in various stages," Soni said.

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Ministerial Talks on Bilateral Trade Agreement

This diplomatic optimism coincides with India and the United States on Wednesday wrapping up a two-day round of ministerial-level discussions on the proposed initial phase of their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Both nations evaluated ongoing progress and deliberated on strategies to seal an interim pact ahead of a critical US tariff deadline next month. The high-profile talks took place in the national capital, featuring consultations between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer.

Taking to social media, Goyal shared updates on the bilateral engagements. "Concluded a series of meetings with @USTradeRep Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation this morning. We reviewed progress of the ongoing India-US trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership," Goyal said.

"I appreciate Ambassador Greer's leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner," he added.

US Highlights Strong Leadership Bond

Reflecting on the Trump administration's long-term vision for the Washington-New Delhi trade equation, USTR Jamieson Greer highlighted that the bond between the top leadership of both countries remains robust and continues to scale new heights. "President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have an amazing relationship. They've nurtured it over many years. Just last week, they met at the G7 in Evian, France, and I was there as well, and they agreed to take the relationship to the next level. This includes the trade deal that we're working on, but it also covers every aspect of the relationship. We expect the relationship to continue developing and only move to a higher and higher level with every passing week," Greer said.

These fresh interactions occur against the backdrop of a rejuvenated push in bilateral trade talks. Greer's arrival in India comes closely on the heels of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the margins of the G7 Summit in France on June 17. While the two allies had originally unveiled the blueprint for the first phase of the BTA in February 2025, subsequent modifications in American tariff policies required both sides to re-examine specific elements of the draft pact.

According to an earlier statement from the US Embassy in India, the ongoing dialogue is geared towards driving forward an interim pact designed to yield mutual economic advantages and fortify trade linkages. (ANI)