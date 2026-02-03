Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the new India-US trade deal protects sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy. He hailed it as the "best deal" for India, unlocking opportunities for technology, exports, and job creation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Widespread Enthusiasm Across Sectors'

Addressing a press conference here, Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in these sectors. "I am pleased that the entire country understands and appreciates this, and it resonates deeply with them. The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected. We have seen reports from across the country; there is widespread enthusiasm," he said.

"All those involved in India's exports, those connected to India's technology sector, those who want to bring modern technology to India or become part of global supply chains and global value chains, those who want to establish global capability centers, and those who want to invest in various sectors, especially labor-intensive ones that provide employment to millions of people - all are excited by this," he added.

US Expects Boost in Farm Exports

Goyal's remarks are significant as US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins earlier on Tuesday said that Washington will export more farm products to India under the trade deal. Rollins said that the deal will pump more cash in rural America. "Thank you US President Donald Trump for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag," Rollins said in a post on X.

Goyal on 'Best Deal' and Opposition's Behaviour

Goyal also said that the trade deal brings tremendous opportunities for the people of the country. "We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbors, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us," he said.

Goyal said that the government intended to make a statement in the House on the deal but could not do so due to attitude of Congress and other opposition parties. "Normally, we would have wanted to speak about this in Parliament, but we all witnessed that disgraceful scene. The way the opposition, especially the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and their allies the DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, behaved so disgracefully in Parliament today. They even reached the Speaker's chair and insulted him. I strongly condemn the opposition and Rahul Gandhi, because of whom we have come here today to give you this information instead of speaking in Parliament," he said.

'Historic Turning Point': Deal to Accelerate Viksit Bharat 2047

Goyal had said earlier that the India-US trade deal unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people, and the bilateral partnership will co-create technologies and co-develop solutions. He said the trade deal unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers.

In a post on X, Goyal also said that the trade deal will help India get technology from the United States and accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the trade deal. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji and President @RealDonaldTrump as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity," he said.

"Grateful for PM @NarendraModi ji and President @realDonaldTrump visionary and decisive leadership, and strong commitment to strengthening India-U.S. ties," he added.He said the trade deal also opens opportunities for Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world.

"This unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people. Both India and US are natural allies and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and US," he said.

"This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world. It will help India get technology from the US. It is not just a trade deal - it is a historic turning point that will reshape India-U.S. relations and accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

PM Modi Thanks 'Dear Friend President Trump'

The trade deal with the United States comes within a week of India signing a landmark trade deal with the European Union. PM Modi on Monday spoke with US President Donald Trump. He later said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

"President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi said. India and the European Union (EU) had on January 27 announced the conclusion of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an important milestone in one of India's most strategic economic partnerships. (ANI)