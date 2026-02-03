India's Ambassador Vinay Kwatra lauded the new India-US trade deal under PM Modi and President Trump as a 'big WIN' creating vast opportunities. The deal gives India lower tariff rates than Pakistan. EAM S Jaishankar also welcomed the agreement.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday lauded the India-US deal, saying it would launch vast opportunities for both nations. Kwatra said that the talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi herald an exciting new phase in the partnership between both nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, he said, "A big WIN for a consequential partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. India and USA announce trade deal creating vast new opportunities for the two economies and the people of our two great nations. Today's announcements herald an exciting new phase in our partnership." A big WIN for a consequential partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi and President Donald Trump @POTUS India and USA announce trade deal creating vast new opportunities for the two economies and the people of our two great nations.… https://t.co/kzuwBm25KX — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) February 2, 2026

The deal gave India lower tariff rates than Pakistan. Under the Executive Order issued by US President Donald Trump on July 31, 2025, new reciprocal tariff rates were announced for Pakistan at 19%.

Jaishankar in US for Talks on Critical Minerals

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm (US local time).

The meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, where he is participating in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, hosted by Washington.

Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Rubio will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains. The gathering will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable and resilient supply chains essential for economic and national security, technological leadership, and the energy transition.

EAM Welcomes Trade Agreement

Amid this visit, Jaishankar welcomed the recent India-US trade agreement, stating he "welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade."

In a post on X, he highlighted its benefits: "This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen 'Make in India' endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties." (ANI)