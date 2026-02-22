India and Brazil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the regulation of pharmaceutical and medical products. The pact between CDSCO and ANVISA was exchanged in the presence of PM Modi and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

India and Brazil exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of regulation of pharmaceutical and medical products. The MoU was exchanged between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), marking an important step towards deeper regulatory collaboration between the two countries, according to a release.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Director-President of ANVISA, Leandro Safatle and Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, exchanged the MoU today in Hyderabad House in the presence of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

Framework and Objectives

The MoU establishes a structured framework for cooperation and exchange of information in the field of medical products, including pharmaceutical ingredients, drugs, biological products and medical devices. It aims to promote convergence in regulatory practices, enhance mutual understanding of regulatory systems and facilitate effective and coordinated oversight of medical products, the release stated.

The exchange of the MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Brazil to ensuring the availability of safe, effective and quality-assured medicines and medical products for their populations. The agreement is also expected to contribute to strengthening supply chains, encouraging regulatory best practices and supporting access to affordable healthcare solutions.

Broader India-Brazil Health Partnership

The MoU between CDSCO and ANVISA builds upon the broader India-Brazil cooperation in the health sector and complements existing institutional mechanisms for bilateral engagement. It underscores the growing collaboration between the two countries in health, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, particularly in the context of their shared priorities as leading Global South partners.

Through this MoU, both sides reaffirmed their intent to work closely in areas such as information sharing, regulatory capacity building, and cooperation in matters related to pharmaceutical and medical product regulation, in accordance with their respective national laws and regulations.

The exchange of the MoU is expected to further strengthen India-Brazil relations and open new avenues for collaboration in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, contributing to improved public health outcomes in both countries.

Context of Presidential Visit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in India on February 18. During the period February 19-20 participated in the India AI Impact Summit. This is President Lula's fifth visit to India as President of Brazil. The visit comes seven months after the state visit of PM Modi to Brasilia on July 8, 2025. (ANI)