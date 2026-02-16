UK's AI Minister Kanishka Narayan hailed the close tech ties and joint vision for AI between India and the UK. He praised the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi as a key step to deepen collaboration on responsible AI, safety, and trade.

Kanishka Narayan, UK's AI Minister hailed the close tech ties between India and the United Kingdom and underlined that the recent visits by PM Modi and PM Starmer have further given impetus to the ties cutting across tech to trade. He told ANI how the two countries share a joint vision for the future of AI. "We have a very joint set of values, joint set of focus areas, and a very joint sense of enthusiasm for where AI goes in our countries." With New Delhi hosting the Global AI Impact Summit, he praised AI Awareness as a key pillar of the Summit and said that it will take the two countries further ahead in deepening collaboration across tech.

Deepening Collaboration on Responsible AI

In an exclusive interview to ANI, he said, "The UK and India have a very close relationship when comes to technology. We have a fantastic base in the free trade agreement where countries both looking at two things- one) the adoption of AI to make sure we're spreading opportunity for people both across the UK and India and secondly, the responsible adoption of AI, looking at safety regulation, looking at how we can make sure that children and women and girls across our countries are kept safe in terms of online experiences as well. Awareness is definitely part of it, but the crux of it is the summit makes practical what we've been working on together. Both our countries have been working very closely on our collaboration and technology. The summit is going to take us one step further in a very significant way."

Bengaluru: A Global Tech Hub

Narayan praised Bengaluru's tech prowess and said, "Bengaluru is the beating heart of the world's tech ecosystem, and we have in common with what Karnataka is thinking of doing in technology and what we're thinking of it in the UK. And so with Bengaluru, London, and the UK and Karnataka coming together, we can achieve a lot more."

PM Visits Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Narayan spoke about the visits of PM Modi and PM Starmer and said, "We had the British Prime Minister here in India just a few months ago. We had the Indian Prime Minister in Britain a few months ago. And both of those visits were very warmly received on both sides. It was the foundation for us taking forward our free trade agreement context as well. I'm really excited about what we're to continue to do".

Global AI Impact Summit Kicks Off in Delhi

As India gears up to host the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed all world leaders, industry experts and other dignitaries who have arrived to participate in the event.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister emphasised the theme of the summit, which is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya", meaning welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting India's shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress. PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit will be the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The AI Impact Summit which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event. From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)