UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, during his visit to Punjab, urged for the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. He also advocated for greater international cooperation to address NRI issues like extortion, and pushed for more direct flights.

Dhesi urges reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor

UK Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Thursday urged the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and called for greater coordination between India and countries including the UK, Canada, the US, and Australia to address issues faced by the Indian diaspora.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Dhesi said he had raised the matter during discussions with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. "See, here, discussions were also held with the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Dhami Sahab. I suggested that the Kartarpur Sahib corridor should be reopened so that they can propose this to the government as soon as possible, as this would allow many devotees to visit," he said. The services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor were suspended with effect from May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dhesi met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigrah and also thanked the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, for the formal welcome during the Assembly Session. "I also had various meetings in Chandigarh, including with the Honourable Chief Minister. I also want to extend my deep gratitude to the Honourable Speaker for the formal welcome during the Assembly session," he said.

Call for direct flights and addressing NRI concerns

The UK MP said he raised several issues concerning Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with Punjab ministers, particularly the need for more direct international air connectivity from the state. "I also had the opportunity to raise various issues concerning NRIs with the ministers. Specifically, regarding direct flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh to the UK and other countries worldwide. I believe this will boost trade, business, and tourism here," Dhesi said.

International cooperation needed to tackle crime

Addressing security challenges affecting commercial sectors and community events, Dhesi pointed to transnational criminal activities and called for proactive international cooperation between Indian authorities and governments in the UK, Canada, Australia, and the US. "These issues were raised alongside others. We also discussed the era of extortion we are currently facing, emphasising the need for strict action. There needs to be coordination between the Government of India and the governments of the UK, Canada, the USA, and Australia, as many people are facing difficulties," he said.

Speedy resolution of NRI land disputes

Dhesi further called for the speedy resolution of land disputes involving NRIs, saying such cases should be settled within a fixed timeframe. "Additionally, NRI land disputes should be settled as quickly as possible, in a time-bound manner. I have made a request to the Honourable Chief Minister regarding all these matters," he said.

High-level discussions on regional development

Earlier, on August 10, Dhesi visited Chandigarh, holding high-level discussions with key Punjab leaders to explore developmental avenues, enhance regional connectivity, and address matters concerning the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community.

Dhesi, who represents the Slough constituency in the UK Parliament, met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh, and Health Minister Balbir Singh. (ANI)