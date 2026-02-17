Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Bangladesh's opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended new PM Tarique Rahman's swearing-in and extended an invitation to visit India on behalf of PM Narendra Modi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday held a courtesy meeting with Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, on the margins of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bangladesh Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman. The Foreign Secretary greeted Safiqur Rahman, and reaffirmed India's people-centric ties with Bangladesh. The JeM Ameer, in turn, confirmed how both countries share 'deep civilisational bonds' and expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri had a courtesy meeting with the leader of opposition of Bangladesh and the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman on the margins of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary conveyed greetings to Dr. Rahman on his new role and reaffirmed India's enduring support to Bangladesh, underscoring the people-centric nature of the ties. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman highlighted the deep civilisational bonds shared by the two countries and expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations," read a Facebook post by Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

Lok Sabha Speaker Represents India at Swearing-in

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday represented India at swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Birla said that India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

Birla called on Bangladesh Prime Minister and conveyed the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He handed over the invitation of PM Modi to newly elected Rahman to visit India. He also met the President of Maldives, Prime Minister of Bhutan and other leaders on the sidelines. Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah lauded Birla's visit. In a post on X, he said, "Prime Minister, H E Tarique Rahman, conveys his greetings to India and PM Hon. Narendra Modi to the visiting Lok Sabha Speaker, HE Om Birla, at courtesy meet following swearing-in of the new Government. Hon Speaker conveyed wishes from India & Invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh & India pursuing people-centric menu of cooperation." https://x.com/hamidullah_riaz/status/2023732737367306392?s=20

PM Modi Extends Formal Invitation to New Bangladesh PM

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday extended a warm invitation to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman and newly appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to visit India at a mutually convenient time. In his letter, PM Modi also invited Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, to accompany him. "I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," the letter from the PM stated. (ANI)