Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh called Pakistan's 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' a 'fake drama.' He highlighted a recent counter-terror op in J&K, which neutralized a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist, as India's real response to Pakistan's propaganda.

Every year on February 5, Pakistan observes what it calls Kashmir Solidarity Day. Officially, it claims to stand for the rights of Kashmiris. However, the day is about state-sponsored propaganda, designed to distract from Pakistan's own human rights record, both in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and across regions under its control.

Activist Calls Counter-Terror Op India's 'Response'

Against this backdrop, Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh, in a post shared on X, described the recent counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir as India's response to what he termed Pakistan's "fake and fraudulent" observance of "Kashmir Solidarity Day." As cited in Beigh's post, Pakistan marks February 5 every year as "Kashmir Solidarity Day," which he described as a "fake drama."

Details of 'Trashi-I' Operation

Referring to the same date, Beigh stated that India's response was reflected in the neutralisation of a Pakistani citizen identified as Adil, whom he alleged was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Muhammad, headquartered in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to the post, Adil was neutralised during a joint operation named "Trashi-I", carried out by troops of the Indian Army's CIF Delta, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation reportedly took place in the Dichhar area of Kishtwar district.

Jaish-e-Muhammad's Terror Links

In his post, Beigh alleged that Jaish-e-Muhammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation founded by Maulana Masood Azhar, and claimed that the group has been involved in major terror attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama attack and a recent attack near Delhi's Red Fort. He further stated that Jaish-e-Muhammad is based in Pakistan's southern Punjab region.

The post also referred to what Beigh described as "Operation Sindoor," claiming that India had bombed and completely destroyed the Jaish-e-Muhammad headquarters in Bahawalpur. According to the claims made in the post, several close relatives of Masood Azhar were killed during that operation.

Actions on the Ground Reflect Reality

Beigh concluded his post by reiterating that Pakistan's observance of "Kashmir Solidarity Day" is deceptive, asserting that actions on the ground, rather than symbolic observances, reflect the reality of the Kashmir issue. (ANI)