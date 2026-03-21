Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, India's CISC, addressed a virtual meet of 30+ Chiefs of Defence under USINDOPACOM, highlighting the importance of a safe, stable Indo-Pacific and India's role in ensuring regional security and prosperity.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), addressed a virtual meeting of Chiefs of Defence from more than 30 countries on Friday, highlighting the importance of a safe and stable Indo-Pacific region.

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In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated that the interaction was conducted under the aegis of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). The X post said, "Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, #CISC addressed Chiefs of Defence through Virtual Meet on 20 Mar 26. The event was conducted under the aegis of #USINDOPACOM with participation of Chiefs of Defence of more than 30 countries." Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, #CISC addressed Chiefs of Defence through Virtual Meet on 20 Mar 26. The event was conducted under the aegis of #USINDOPACOM with participation of Chiefs of Defence of more than 30 countries. #CISC emphasised the importance of a safe and stable… pic.twitter.com/Ds6PcARERr — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) March 20, 2026

CISC Emphasises Collective Efforts for Regional Stability

During the meeting, Air Marshal Dixit emphasised the significance of collective efforts to ensure stability and security across the Indo-Pacific. He also underscored India's role in promoting regional security, stability and prosperity.

The post added, "#CISC emphasised the importance of a safe and stable Indo-Pacific Region. He also highlighted the role India is playing towards #RegionalSecurity, stability and prosperity."

The event brought together Chiefs of Defence from over 30 countries, providing a platform to discuss shared security concerns and strengthen defence cooperation in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

According to the official X page of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, it was created to fulfil the need for an institutional framework for higher management of defence.

USINDOPACOM Commander's Recent India Visit

Earlier, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, visited India from February 14-19, to collaborate on the India-US shared security interests and to strengthen the nations' close military ties, an official statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command noted.

As per the statement, the visit to New Delhi, Chandimandir and Bengaluru underscored India's vital role in advancing regional security and strengthened military interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace domains.

High-Level Defence Discussions in New Delhi

While in New Delhi, Admiral Paparo met with senior Indian defence officials, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. These discussions centred on areas of mutual interest, including India's contributions to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As part of the visit, the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) and its director, Suzanne P. Vares-Lum, hosted an alumni event in New Delhi, bringing together Indian graduates of APCSS programs. The event provided a platform for alumni to exchange ideas, strengthen professional networks, and explore collaborative solutions to regional security challenges.

Operational Security Review in Chandimandir

In Chandimandir, Admiral Paparo visited India's Western Command alongside US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to discuss operational security dynamics along India's western and northern fronts, the statement added.

Defence Collaboration in Bengaluru

Admiral Paparo concluded the trip in Bengaluru with visits to the Aeronautical Development Agency and National Flight Test Center, highlighting expanding defence industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation. (ANI)