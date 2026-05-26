An adaptive athlete from Malta has gone viral after sharing a heartwarming moment from a cycling session when his prosthetic leg suddenly detached mid-ride and a complete stranger rushed in and helped him within seconds.

An adaptive athlete from Malta has gone viral after sharing a heartwarming moment from a cycling session when his prosthetic leg suddenly detached mid-ride and a complete stranger rushed in and helped him within seconds. The athlete, Vincenzo Garofalo, posted the now-viral video on his official Instagram account, capturing the unexpected incident during one of his cycling sessions.

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The footage, recorded on an Insta360 camera, showed Garofalo cycling steadily along a road when his prosthetic leg unexpectedly came off while he was still riding. The sudden detachment forced him to carefully manoeuvre the bicycle toward the roadside while trying to maintain balance and avoid crashing.

However, before the athlete could fully react, a passerby was already sprinting toward him with the prosthetic leg in hand. The stranger quickly returned it and helped Garofalo safely steady and park his cycle on the side of the road, ensuring he was alright before continuing on his way.

The wholesome video struck an emotional chord online, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise for both Garofalo’s composure and the stranger’s instant response.

A section of commenters also praised the athlete’s remarkable balance and cycling skills, pointing out that remaining upright after suddenly losing a prosthetic leg mid-ride was an achievement in itself.