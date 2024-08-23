Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian woman falls into 8-metre deep sinkhole in Malaysia, heroic rescue unfolds (Watch)

    Malaysian rescuers on Friday scrambled to save a 48-year-old Indian woman who was swallowed up by an 8-metre deep sinkhole that opened up under the pavement in Kuala Lumpur’s bustling Masjid India neighbourhood. Rescue Operations are underway.
     

    Indian woman falls into 8-metre deep sinkhole in Malaysia, heroic rescue unfolds (Watch) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a 48-year-old Indian woman struggled for life after she fell into an 8-metre deep sinkhole in Malaysia on Friday.

    The woman was swallowed by a colossal sinkhole that opened up under the pavement in front of Jalan Masjid India, near the Malayan Mansion, in Kuala Lumpur at 8:22 am today.

    Also read: 'Will do same as Kolkata': Nagpur auto driver beaten by irked locals after threat to female students (WATCH)

    As the clock ticked, a team of Malaysian rescuers embarked on a daring mission to save the woman. Visuals from the site showed Malaysian emergency services carrying out a complex rescue operation.

     

    The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations room received a distress call at about 8.20am. About 15 firemen from two fire stations were dispatched to the scene, foreign media reports stated.

    Operation commander Mohd Riduan Akhbar said upon arrival at the site that rescuers discovered the victim had fallen into a sinkhole following the cave-in.

    The operation intensified as fire and rescue department employed an array of advanced techniques and equipment, working fervently to navigate the perilous depths of the sinkhole. The operation was marked by a sense of high-stakes intensity as first responders maneuvered through the unstable terrain, determined to reach the trapped woman.

    The rescue operations are still underway as Malaysian authorities strive to secure the safety of the trapped woman.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's makes landmark visit to Ukraine, calls for dialogue and peace amid war AJR

    PM Modi's makes landmark visit to Ukraine, calls for dialogue and peace amid war (WATCH)

    BREAKING Indian passenger bus with 40 people plunges into Nepal's Marsyangdi river, casualties feared (WATCH) snt

    Nepal tragedy: 14 killed after Indian passenger bus carrying 40 people plunges into Marsyangdi river (WATCH)

    Kamala Harris ready for final showdown against Donald Trump, accepts Presidential nomination anr

    Kamala Harris ready for final showdown against Donald Trump, accepts Presidential nomination

    114 pages, 35 articles: Taliban's new laws ban women's voices, bare faces in public to avoid 'temptation' snt

    114 pages, 35 articles: Taliban's new laws ban women's voices, bare faces in public to avoid 'temptation'

    Australia tragedy: Aircraft crash lands near school in Sydney five mins after take-off (WATCH) shk

    Australia tragedy: Aircraft crash lands near school in Sydney five mins after take-off (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Centre's rules pose a challenge, Suresh Gopi unlikely to get permission for acting in films while serving as MoS anr

    Centre's rules pose a challenge, Suresh Gopi unlikely to get nod for acting in films while serving as MoS

    UPSC: 6 best coaching centers in India RKK

    UPSC: 6 best coaching centers in India

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit snt

    ICC mulls $15 million fund to boost Test cricket; India, Australia, England unlikely to benefit

    Janmashtami 2024: 6 temples to witness grand celebration in Delhi RKK

    Janmashtami 2024: 6 temples to witness grand celebration in Delhi

    Tamil Nadu: Prime suspect in school sexual assault in fake NCC camp case dies by suicide; what we know so far AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Prime suspect in school sexual assault in fake NCC camp case dies by suicide; what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon