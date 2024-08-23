Indian woman falls into 8-metre deep sinkhole in Malaysia, heroic rescue unfolds (Watch)

Malaysian rescuers on Friday scrambled to save a 48-year-old Indian woman who was swallowed up by an 8-metre deep sinkhole that opened up under the pavement in Kuala Lumpur’s bustling Masjid India neighbourhood. Rescue Operations are underway.

In a dramatic turn of events, a 48-year-old Indian woman struggled for life after she fell into an 8-metre deep sinkhole in Malaysia on Friday.

The woman was swallowed by a colossal sinkhole that opened up under the pavement in front of Jalan Masjid India, near the Malayan Mansion, in Kuala Lumpur at 8:22 am today.

As the clock ticked, a team of Malaysian rescuers embarked on a daring mission to save the woman. Visuals from the site showed Malaysian emergency services carrying out a complex rescue operation.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations room received a distress call at about 8.20am. About 15 firemen from two fire stations were dispatched to the scene, foreign media reports stated.

Operation commander Mohd Riduan Akhbar said upon arrival at the site that rescuers discovered the victim had fallen into a sinkhole following the cave-in.

The operation intensified as fire and rescue department employed an array of advanced techniques and equipment, working fervently to navigate the perilous depths of the sinkhole. The operation was marked by a sense of high-stakes intensity as first responders maneuvered through the unstable terrain, determined to reach the trapped woman.

The rescue operations are still underway as Malaysian authorities strive to secure the safety of the trapped woman.

