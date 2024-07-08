Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian tricolour lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower as PM Modi visits Russia (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow this evening, marking the first time he visited Russia since it launched its campaign in Ukraine. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received him at the airport. 

    Indian tricolour lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower as PM Modi visits Russia (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

    After Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Russia on Monday for a two-day official visit to the country, the Indian tricolour lit up Moscow's Ostankino Tower, which is the tallest free-standing structure in Europe.  It was done as a tribute to PM Modi's state visit to the country.

    This is Modi's first visit to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

    PM Modi was received by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov. Manturov is senior to the Deputy Prime Minister who received the Chinese President during his visit to Russia.

    Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi on the day of arrival. The next day, PM Modi's interactions would include an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Russia. The Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin on June 9. Thereafter, he will visit the Rosatom pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow.

    Earlier, the Kremlin said that deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key themes of the meeting between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit.

    From Russia, PM Modi will travel to Vienna for the first visit to the Austrian capital by an Indian leader since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1983.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 7:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Any Which Way They Can... 'Doomsday Weapons': Israel's Nuclear Triad AJR

    Any Which Way They Can... 'Doomsday Weapons': Israel's Nuclear Triad

    Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH) gcw

    Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH)

    PM Modi lands in Moscow for significant talks with Russian President Putin WATCH vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi lands in Moscow for significant talks with Russian President Putin (WATCH)

    Powerful winds, torrential rains strike Texas as hurricane Beryl makes landfall; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Powerful winds, torrential rains strike Texas as hurricane Beryl makes landfall; WATCH dramatic videos

    Would be honoured to host Indian team Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation snt

    'Would be honoured to host Indian team': Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation

    Recent Stories

    Any Which Way They Can... 'Doomsday Weapons': Israel's Nuclear Triad AJR

    Any Which Way They Can... 'Doomsday Weapons': Israel's Nuclear Triad

    SEXY photos and video: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri show some HOT moves in Jaanam song; check out RBA

    SEXY photos and video: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri show some HOT moves in Jaanam song; check out

    Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi: 5 actresses who have their YouTube channels gcw

    Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi: 5 actresses who have their YouTube channels

    Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH) gcw

    Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH)

    football Euro 2024, Netherlands vs England: Southgate turns beer-throwing incident to motivation for title chances snt

    Euro 2024, Netherlands vs England: Southgate turns beer-throwing incident to motivation for title chances

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon