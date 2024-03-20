Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian student vanishes abroad, Family receives $1,200 ransom demand from unknown caller

    The disappearance of Indian student Abdul Mohammed in the US takes a dangerous turn as his family receives a ransom demand. Abdul's alleged kidnapping and the subsequent ransom call have sparked concerns for the safety of Indian students abroad, prompting urgent efforts from authorities and family members to ensure his safe return.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    In a distressing turn of events, the family of Abdul Mohammed, a 25-year-old Indian student pursuing a master's degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio, has been plunged into turmoil after Abdul went missing. Hailing from Hyderabad, Abdul left for the US last May to pursue his academic aspirations. However, concerns escalated when his family lost contact with him since March 7.

    The situation took a sinister turn when Abdul's father, Mohammed Saleem, received a ransom call from an unknown number, demanding nearly a lakh rupees for Abdul's safe release. The caller claimed that Abdul had been kidnapped by drug sellers in Cleveland and threatened to sell one of his kidneys to the mafia if the ransom wasn't paid promptly.

    Fearing for Abdul's safety, his family swiftly informed his relatives in the US, who promptly filed a missing complaint with the Cleveland police. Descriptions provided by the police state that Abdul was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red jacket, and blue jeans.

    In an effort to expedite the search for Abdul, his family has sought assistance from the Indian Council in Chicago, hoping for swift and effective intervention. This alarming incident follows closely after the tragic discovery of Abhijeeth Paruchuru, another Indian student in Boston, whose body was found in a forest.

    While initial investigations found no foul play, these incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of Indian students studying abroad. The family members are working tirelessly to secure Abdul's safe return and have already contacted the Indian External Affairs Ministry for further assistance.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
