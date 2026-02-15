Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student at UC Berkeley, was found dead near Lake Anza six days after going missing in February 2026. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed the discovery and is assisting his family.

A tragic chapter unfolded for the family and community of 22-year-old Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah after his body was found in California nearly six days after he was reported missing. Saketh, an Indian national from Karnataka, had been pursuing a master’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley when he vanished on February 9, 2026.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed on February 14 that local law enforcement had recovered Saketh’s body near Lake Anza, in the Berkeley Hills area, concluding a multi-day search involving police and community volunteers. Consular officials expressed “heartfelt condolences” to his family and said they were providing all necessary assistance, including help with repatriation of his remains.

Saketh’s disappearance had quickly drawn concern from both authorities and peers. His backpack — containing his passport and laptop — was discovered near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, prompting a wider search led by the Berkeley Police Department. Friends and residents also took to social media and online platforms to aid search efforts in the days before his body was found.

Before enrolling at Berkeley, Saketh had completed a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in 2025. At Berkeley, he was studying Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and had been described by acquaintances as academically bright and innovative, even being credited on a patent involving a microchannel cooling system.

In the days leading up to his disappearance, Saketh’s roommate and close friend noted changes in his behaviour. According to a post shared on social media, Saketh had begun isolating himself, eating less and, at one point, remarked to a friend that he had “stopped caring about anything.” These comments have since sparked reflection among peers and concern over international students’ mental well-being far from home.

The case also prompted administrative action in India: Saketh’s parents reached out to the Karnataka Government, which sought intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs to help coordinate support from the Indian mission and local authorities.

While the exact circumstances around Saketh’s death are still under review by local authorities, his passing has reignited discussions about mental health resources and safety measures for students studying abroad. Indian officials remain in close contact with the family as they navigate arrangements and seek closure in this heartbreaking loss.