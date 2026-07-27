Prolonged shutdowns and restrictions during protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have crippled the local economy. Businesses face mounting financial losses, with the tourism and digital sectors severely hit, pushing traders to debt.

Businesses across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) are facing mounting financial losses as prolonged shutdowns and restrictions imposed during the Public Action Committee's protest movement have severely disrupted commercial activities, according to local traders.

In response to the protests, the authorities ordered the closure of banks, internet services, petrol pumps, hotels, guest houses and educational institutions, bringing normal economic activity to a near standstill. Small business owners say the restrictions have pushed many to the brink of financial distress.

Digital Economy Paralyzed

Speaking about the impact of the shutdown, Muzaffarabad-based businessman Zafar Chohan, who operates a private guest house on Bank Road, said the suspension of internet services and restrictions on movement have dealt a major blow to businesses dependent on tourism and daily trade. Chohan said that shutting down the internet for even a single day results in losses worth billions of rupees across the region, as almost every sector, including universities, offices and businesses, relies on digital connectivity. He added that with movement in and out of Muzaffarabad severely affected, commercial activity has virtually come to a halt. "The government shut down the internet for a day, causing losses worth billions of rupees. Today, every university, office and business depends on the internet. No one is leaving or entering Muzaffarabad, and this has caused enormous financial losses," Chohan said.

Traders Face Financial Ruin

He further stated that the tourism sector has been among the worst affected, with hotels and guest houses witnessing a sharp decline in visitors. According to Chohan, small traders across POJK have collectively suffered losses running into millions of rupees due to the prolonged disruption.

The businessman said many traders have been forced into debt as income has dried up, making it increasingly difficult to manage household expenses. He added that several families are struggling to buy essential food items and pay their children's school fees.

Support for Pakistan Remains

Despite criticising the government's handling of the situation, Chohan reiterated his support for Pakistan, saying the people of Kashmir have historically viewed Pakistan as their destination and expressed hope that the current leadership would address the region's economic challenges.

The ongoing disruptions have raised concerns among local business owners, who continue to urge the authorities to restore normalcy and revive economic activity across POJK.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)