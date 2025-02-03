Indian Rupee hits record low against UAE Dirham as Trump tariffs weigh on Asian currencies

The Indian rupee fell to a historic low of 87.1450 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, following a slump in Asian currencies and stock markets after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats came to fruition.

Indian Rupee hits record low against UAE Dirham as Trump tariffs weigh on Asian currencies anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 3:36 PM IST

The Indian rupee fell beyond 87 against the U.S. dollar for the first time on Monday, following a decline in Asian currencies and stock markets after U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats materialized. The rupee hit a record low of 87.1450 per dollar, marking a 0.6% drop from Friday’s closing value. Since the start of October, the currency has depreciated by nearly 4%.

"The macros look stacked up against the rupee and we expect it to stay under pressure over the next 6-8 weeks," said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank.

"Since it's a new regime in the U.S. under Trump and considering the rupee has been a relatively better-performing currency in the EM (emerging market) bucket over the last two years, we see the scope for more depreciation."

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, prompting an immediate response from Canada and raising concerns about a potential trade war. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also announced plans to implement retaliatory tariffs.

Over the weekend, Trump signed three executive orders imposing a 25% tariff on most imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, effective from Tuesday.

The dollar index rose by 0.3% to 109.8, while Asian currencies weakened. The offshore Chinese yuan, a key currency closely tracked alongside the rupee, declined by 0.5% to 7.35 per U.S. dollar.

Foreign investors have already been pulling money out of Indian equities due to the country’s slowing growth rate. This trend may intensify as Trump’s tariffs are expected to heighten concerns about global economic growth.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Man denied hotel room in China despite cold winter over his Uyghur identity dmn

Man denied hotel room in China despite cold winter over his Uyghur identity

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar alter Delhi's economy, demographics: JNU report vkp

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar alter Delhi's economy, demographics: JNU report

Chinese firm 'Lixun Diansheng' criticized for displaying employees' toilet pics as punishment for long breaks vkp

Chinese firm 'Lixun Diansheng' criticized for displaying employees' toilet pics as punishment for long breaks

Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama shk

Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties anr

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag

Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know ATG

Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness vkp

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness

Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year ATG

Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud based Confetti service for event invites check details gcw

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud-based ‘Confetti’ service for event invites | Check details

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon