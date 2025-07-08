An Indian family of four, including two children, was charred to death after a truck crashed into their vehicle in Dallas, United States.

An Indian family of four with roots in Hyderabad but based in US died in a car crash in Green County, Alabama, while returning to Dallas after visiting relatives in Atlanta during the Fourth of July weekend.

The victims were identified as Venkat Bejugam, his wife Tejaswini Cholleti and their two children, Siddarth and Mrida Bejugam.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night after a mini truck allegedly racing down the wrong lane collided head-on with their car, causing it to burst into flames.

Authorities are conducting forensic examinations, including dental record verification and DNA testing, to confirm the identities of the victims before releasing the bodies to kin.

The family lived in Sutton Fields, a community in Aubrey, near Dallas.