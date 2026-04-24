Indian Navy's INS Sudarshini made a historic maiden visit to Las Palmas, Canary Islands, as part of its Lokayan 26 deployment. The port call is a strategic pause before a trans-Atlantic voyage and aims to boost India-Spain maritime ties.

Maiden Visit to Canary Islands

The Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at Las Palmas on Thursday, as part of her ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26. The port call to the Canary Islands archipelago is significant as it marks the maiden visit of an Indian naval ship to the archipelago, the Ministry of Defence noted in a statement.

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As per the Ministry of Defence, the stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage. During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini is scheduled to hold professional interactions with Spanish Naval authorities.

Strengthening people-to-people ties, the ship will also be open to visitors for the local Spanish community and the Indian diaspora, the statement said. It underlined that the visit underscores growing maritime cooperation and engagement between the Indian Navy and the Spanish Navy.

Lokayan 26 Deployment

Having sailed from Kochi in Jan 2026, INS Sudarshini has undertaken port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Looking ahead, the ship will undertake a long trans-Atlantic passage with planned participation in Sail 250 commemorative events across various ports in the United States as part of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence said.

Engaging Port Call in Morocco

Earlier, INS Sudarshini concluded a "productive and engaging" port call at Casablanca, marking a key step in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Morocco, according to an official press release by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the official press release, the visit, which ended on April 18, was part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 deployment aimed at enhancing international naval partnerships. During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini held professional interactions with senior Moroccan naval leaders, focusing on training exchanges and maritime cooperation. The visit also featured active engagement between Indian Navy trainees and cadets of the Royal Moroccan Naval School through cross-deck visits and friendly sports fixtures. (ANI)