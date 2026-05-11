Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar reached Chattogram, Bangladesh, as part of the IOS SAGAR 2026 deployment. The two-day visit aims to bolster maritime cooperation between the Indian and Bangladesh navies through professional and social engagements.

The Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar arrived at Chattogram in Bangladesh on Friday as part of the IOS SAGAR 2026 multinational deployment aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and professional ties between the Indian and Bangladesh navies, according to the Indian Navy.

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The two-day port visit formed part of a broader itinerary under IOS Sagar, which included professional interactions, social engagements and commemorative events designed to deepen naval collaboration in the region.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "IOS Sagar berthed at Chattogram, Bangladesh on 08 May 26, marking another milestone in the growing maritime partnership between India and Bangladesh." https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2053648819783696398 According to the post, "The visit focused on professional exchanges, operational coordination and strengthening interoperability between the two navies."

On entering Bangladeshi waters, IOS Sagar was welcomed by the Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Ali Haider (F17), which escorted the vessel into the harbour.

Visit Highlights Diplomatic and Professional Exchange

On Saturday, Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna, Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, called on Commodore Ahamed Amin Abdullah BSP, PSC, Officiating Chairman Chattogram Port Authority.

As per the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the Commanding Officer had a fruitful discussion on issues of mutual interest. In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna called on Cmde Ahamed Amin Abdullah BSP,psc, Officiating Chairman Chattogram Port Authority. Expressing his and Indian Navy's gratitude for the support given by Chattogram Port to the ship, the CO further had a fruitful discussion on issues of mutual interest."

Commander Siddharth Chaudhary also visited Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery and laid a wreath in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by the soldiers of undivided India.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka further said, "The Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna visited Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery and laid a wreath in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by the soldiers of undivided India and the Commonwealth during the Second World War."

Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT) also hosted a Reception for the personnel of INS Sunayna.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "IOS Sagar visit to Chattogram continued with a Reception hosted by COMCHIT. The evening was made more entertaining through performances by Bangladesh Navy as well as personnel of INS Sunayna."

Earlier on Friday, the Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana called on senior dignitaries in the Chattogram Naval Area after the ship arrived in Chattogram for a two-day visit as part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar deployment.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said, "Commanding Officer of INS Sunayana called on senior dignitaries in Chattogram Naval Area, including COMCHIT, COMBAN and ASD. The CO thanked the dignitaries for hosting the ship in Chattogram. In addition, areas of shared professional interest, including enhancing cooperation through exercises and training engagements, were discussed."

The two-day port visit formed part of a broader itinerary under IOS Sagar, which included professional interactions, social engagements and commemorative events designed to deepen naval collaboration in the region. (ANI)