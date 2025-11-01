Navy Vice Chief Sanjay Vatsayan stated India's defence forces are monitoring growing Bangladesh-Pakistan ties. He confirmed US and Russian participation in the upcoming Milan exercise, detailing the Navy's IOR vigil and ongoing fleet expansion.

India monitoring growing Bangladesh-Pakistan ties: Navy Vice Chief

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said that all three defence forces are monitoring developments in the region amid the growing relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan. "I want to assure you that all three defence forces and agencies are monitoring the situation and developments, and we are taking all necessary steps," Vice Admiral Vatsayan said.

The remarks of the Navy Vice Chief hold significance as the regime change in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's exit saw an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus foster closer relations between Dhaka and Islamabad. Last week, the Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the State Guest House Jamuna late on Saturday. "During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, including the growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation," the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Sunday. Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were present during the meeting.

US, Russia to participate in Milan exercise

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said that both the US and Russia will participate in the international fleet review and Milan exercise. "Both US and Russia have confirmed participation in the international fleet review and Milan exercise. They would be sending their ships. Some aircraft are also expected," he said. Recently, Trump directed the Pentagon to match Russia and China in nuclear weapons testing. The Trump administration announced its decision after Russia carried out nuclear-powered weapons tests shortly before the US president was set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

He said that almost 55 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the events. "We have extended invites to a large number of nations, and so far, we have received responses from over 55 countries that have expressed their willingness to attend all three events. A huge number of navies are also participating through high-level delegations in addition to sending their ships. However, as you are aware, we still have four months to go. So these numbers will change as more confirmations come in," he said.

"And as geopolitics evolves, we cannot predict what will happen in 7 or 15 days. So there will be a change in the numbers. However, we are definitely expecting more than 55. And yes, both the United States and Russia are participating. They have indicated that they will be sending their ships, and we are also expecting some aircraft, maybe, but it's still work in progress," he added.

Vigilance in Indian Ocean Region

Vatsayan said that at any given point in time, about 50 ships are present in the Indian Ocean. "There is a continuous presence of extra-regional powers in the Indian Ocean region due to the ongoing situation. It has always been that and it's only increasing. At any given point of time, we have a minimum of 40, but going even beyond 50 odd ships that are operating in the Indian Ocean region and just to assure all of you, we are monitoring each and every one of them. We are aware of what they're doing, what they're likely to do, when do they come in, when they go out, etc. Challenges remain. You've seen what has happened in Madagascar," he said.

He further stated that the Indian Ocean is the primary source of goods and oil transit. "But the bottom line remains that the Indian Ocean is the main source of transit of goods and oil as far as the world is concerned. That does not change. And with it, it brings its associated challenges with respect to traditional as well as non-traditional issues. It is across the spectrum that we look at, from piracy to human trafficking to drugs and so on and so forth. So these challenges are there, and we are alive to them. We are ready to meet any contingency," he said.

Indian Navy's fleet expansion

Vatsayan further said that the navy was expecting to induct four ships to be delivered by the end of December. "This year, we have inducted 10 ships and one submarine, and I am expecting another four ships to be delivered before the end of December. And I think next year we've got 19 vessels which are likely to be inducted, and most of them should be commissioned by December. And next to next year, about 13 ships that we are expecting to be delivered to the Indian Navy," he said.

Tri-service exercise to enhance synergy

Director General of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, said that their main objective is to enhance synergy between all maritime forces. "We are conducting a tri-service exercise on the Gujarat coast and in the northern Arabian Sea. All three services-Army, Navy, Air Force-as well as the Coast Guard, BSF, and central agencies, are participating in large numbers. You'll find the Army's Southern Command, the Navy's Western Command, and the Air Force's South Western Air Command participating. Our main objective is to enhance synergy between all maritime forces. It is a very large complex environment, and this is a multi-domain integrated operation which we are conducting... 20-25 Navy ships are participating. Over 40 Air Force fighter and support aircraft are participating," he said.

International Fleet Review in 2026

The Indian Navy will organise the International Fleet Review (IFR) in February 2026 in Visakhapatnam, where President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet on February 18, the officials announced on Friday. (ANI)