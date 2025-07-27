A 33-year-old Indian-origin man, Saurabh Anand, was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers outside a Melbourne shopping centre. He suffered severe injuries, including a nearly severed hand, and is currently recovering in the hospital.

An Indian-origin man was brutally attacked with a machete by a group of teenagers outside a shopping centre in Melbourne, according to local media reports. After suffering terrible injuries in the attack, 33-year-old Saurabh Anand was recuperating in a hospital where doctors repaired his almost severed hand, according to The Australia Today.

He was heading home after purchasing medication from a drugstore at Altona Meadows' Central Square Shopping Centre at around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Five teenagers attacked him viciously after ambushing him.

What Happened? Survivour Recalls Accident

Anand told The Age that he was talking to a friend on the phone when he noticed movement in the corner of his eye. "I heard nothing at all. They were all around me in a matter of seconds," he added.

He said that as one of the youth dug through his pockets, another continued to strike him in the head until he collapsed. Then the third man produced a machete and wrapped it around his throat.

"They did not stop there. My natural reaction was to raise my arm to protect my face and wrist. While I was attempting to defend myself, the machete simply went through my wrist. The second strike passed past my hand. The third went through the bone," Anand told The Age from his hospital bed.

He also had cuts and knife wounds to the shoulder and back. In the life-threatening incident, he sustained a shattered back, broken bones in his arm, and brain injuries.

As he lay in a pool of blood, he managed to escape the centre and shouted out to passers-by for help. "I saw someone and yelled, 'I've been attacked.' Please help me," he recalled.

Strangers assisted him and dialled triple zero. He was brought to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where surgeons first considered amputating his left hand. However, after hours of emergency surgery, which included inserting screws into his wrist and hand, surgeons were able to save and reattach it, according to The Australia Today.

The cops have nabbed four teenage boys who allegedly carried out the attack and are yet to arrest the fifth suspect.