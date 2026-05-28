Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov hailed the Indo-Russian Educational Summit, calling education a strong pillar of the bilateral partnership. He highlighted growing opportunities for Indian students in Russia in fields like medicine and engineering.

Education a Strong Pillar of Partnership: Ambassador Alipov

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, called the Indo-Russian Educational summit is a very welcome development and noted how expanding cooperation in the ambit of education emerges as a strong pillar of partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

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Speaking to the media here in the national capital on Thursday, Ambassador Alipov highlighted the opportunities available in Russia for students and listed medicine, engineering, political sciences and healthcare as areas where cooperation can be expanded between India and Russia. He added, "I am confident that together we can make education a very strong pillar in our overall cooperation and strategic partnership."

He noted how Russia is very eager to explore newer avenues in education cooperation. "The number of Indian students studying in Russia has increased, and the number of Russian universities coming to India has also increased."

Ambassador Alipov said that since the New Education Policy, Russia is eagerly looking to cooperate with India. Underlining how Russia has rigorous education standards and that India has in recent times made strides in the education domain, Ambassador Alipov said that there is much to gain from each other.

Alipov expressed optimism for the Education Fair and added, "I see a strong response from the audience here. We are hopeful that we will continue this series of education summits in future."

About the Indo-Russian Education Summit

His comments to the media come amid the backdrop of the Indo-Russia Education Summit taking place here in the national capital.

According to the official website, the Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026, currently being held from May 28 to 29 at Le Meridien, Connaught Place, in the capital, is bringing together policymakers, academicians, and institutional leaders from India and Russia to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education, research, and student mobility.

The website added that the Indo-Russian Education Summit, now in its second edition, has evolved into a major platform for advancing academic collaboration between India and Russia. The summit focuses on strengthening educational ties, expanding higher education opportunities, building industry partnerships, and showcasing innovation in the education sector, while aiming to connect institutions and create pathways for students and scholars across both countries. (ANI)