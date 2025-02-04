Indian expat's 100th try wins him Dh25 million in Big Ticket Draw; Read

Ashik Patinharath, an Indian expat in Sharjah, won the grand prize of Dh25 million in the Big Ticket series 271 draw held in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s yet to sink in. I’ve been trying my luck for the past 10 years, buying tickets on my own. I must have purchased about 100 tickets. Finally, I’ve won for the first time,” Patinharath, who hails from Kerala, told Gulf News.

He had purchased six tickets for the draw and won with ticket number 456808, which he bought online on January 29.

“Last month, Big Ticket offered me six tickets for Dh1,000. I got lucky with one of them.”

Patinharath, who works in the real estate sector managing properties, was initially skeptical when show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him to deliver the good news.

“I was actually on a call with my family back home in Kozhikode when I got a call from Big Ticket. I was a bit skeptical, especially since I’m in the real estate field and am wary of scams,” he said.

Now with Dh25 million in his possession, Patinharath plans to expand his presence in the real estate industry. His wife, three children, two sisters, and parents are also celebrating the win with him.

“I always wished to flourish in the real estate sector, and now I can realise my dreams.”

He said, “I will keep purchasing tickets. For those who haven’t won yet, I tell them to keep trying – one day, they’ll get lucky just like I did,” Patinharath added.

