Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful arrives in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. India will host the high-level event in New Delhi, focusing on regional cooperation and maritime policy for the 2025-2027 term.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation, Dhananjay Ramful, arrived in India on Thursday ahead of the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 27. India is hosting the high-level ministerial gathering under its IORA chairship for 2025-2027, with representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners expected to participate in discussions on regional cooperation and shared priorities in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said several issues concerning the Indian Ocean Region would be discussed during the ministerial meeting, adding that delegations from participating countries were arriving at different levels of representation. Speaking at a media briefing, Jaiswal said, "This particular event is to happen in India, and the ministerial IORA conference will happen tomorrow. Today we have other meetings of the officials. There are several countries that are participating, some at the level of Foreign Minister, others at the level of MOS. We have several delegations coming. In IORA, we discuss several issues regarding the Indian Ocean Region."

The 25th Council of Ministers Meeting will be preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting from November 25 to 26 in the national capital, according to the MEA. The high-level gathering comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region and is expected to deliberate on the future policy direction of the association, review existing regional cooperation frameworks and identify new areas of collaboration.

India's chairship of IORA for 2025-2027 is guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". The MEA said the New Delhi meeting would "underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development". The discussions will also reaffirm India's commitment to its MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), which aims to promote collective action for an open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order.

Several other foreign dignitaries are arriving in India between November 25 and 27 for the meeting. These include Somalia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan, Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs Barry Faure and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. Representatives from Malaysia, the UAE, Australia and Indonesia are also expected to participate.

The Council of Ministers is IORA's highest decision-making body and provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, while the Committee of Senior Officials reviews the implementation of decisions taken by the Council and coordinates its work programmes. (ANI)