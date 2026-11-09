The Indian Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, celebrated Diwali for the first time with great enthusiasm, featuring cultural performances and traditional Indian cuisine, fostering strengthened bonds and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Embassy of India in Azerbaijan Celebrates Diwali for the First Time

The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan celebrated the festival of Diwali at its Chancery premises for the very first time amid much fanfare on November 7, 2026. The event, which had already generated considerable buzz on social media, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with guests thronging the Embassy premises despite overcast weather conditions to be part of the celebrations.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including a senior representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ambassadors of various countries accredited to Azerbaijan, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of business groups, representatives of travel and tourism agencies, leading media houses, social media influencers and members of the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar Highlights Diwali Significance

At the outset, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar joined the distinguished dignitaries in lighting the ceremonial lamp amidst the auspicious chants of the Mahalakshmi Mantra, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being. Thereafter, addressing the gathering, Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed his happiness at the overwhelming participation and thanked everyone for joining the Embassy in celebrating this cherished Indian festival.

He highlighted that in India, festivals are best celebrated with family and friends and that, in keeping with this spirit, the Embassy had opened the celebrations to everyone. Emphasising the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali, he recalled the joyous return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, along with Goddess Sita, following fourteen years of exile, when the people welcomed them by illuminating their homes with rows of earthen lamps. He observed that Diwali represents the eternal triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

Describing it as much more than a festival, he underlined its universal message of hope, harmony, renewal and togetherness, noting that even the smallest light can dispel the deepest darkness. He expressed hope that the celebrations would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Azerbaijan.

Cultural Performances and Guest Experiences

The evening came alive with a series of vibrant cultural performances showcasing the richness of Indian dance and music. Enthusiastic performances featuring Bollywood melodies, dance presentations and devotional bhajans by local artists and members of the Indian cultural community captivated the audience and were greeted with thunderous applause and loud cheers. The festive atmosphere proved infectious, with several guests enthusiastically joining the performers and celebrating alongside them.

Adding to the festivities was a delectable spread of Indian cuisine, offering guests an opportunity to savour the diverse flavours and culinary traditions of India. Traditional Indian sweets and savouries were particularly appreciated, while the colourful lighting and festive decorations transformed the Embassy premises into a vibrant celebration of Diwali.

Sharing her experience, one of the guests, Mehriban, remarked that it was her first time participating in a Diwali celebration. She thanked the Embassy for organising the event in an open-to-all format, enabling people from different backgrounds to experience the festival. She particularly appreciated the beautiful lighting arrangements, which added to the festive charm.

Another guest, Farman, expressed his gratitude to the Embassy for providing an opportunity to experience Indian culture in Azerbaijan. He particularly enjoyed the Indian food and sweets available at the event and expressed his desire to travel to India to witness its vibrant festivals and cultural traditions firsthand.

The celebrations provided a wonderful platform for cultural exchange and people-to-people engagement, bringing together the diplomatic community, Azerbaijani friends and the Indian diaspora in a spirit of warmth and camaraderie. The enthusiastic participation and appreciation of the guests reflected the growing interest in India's rich cultural heritage in Azerbaijan.

The first-ever Diwali celebration at the Embassy's Chancery premises concluded on a memorable note, carrying with it the festival's timeless message of spreading light, happiness and goodwill. The Embassy of India remains committed to fostering closer cultural ties and strengthening friendship between the peoples of India and Azerbaijan through such initiatives. (ANI)

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