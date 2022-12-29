Mega NIA crackdown on banned PFI, raids at 56 locations in Kerala

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway at multiple places against second-rung leaders of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway at multiple places, including at residences of second-rung leaders of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala. Sources in the Kerala police said that the raids, which began late Wednesday night, are still going on.

The raids are underway at 56 locations, of which 12 are in the Ernakulam Rural area.

Raids were conducted at three places -- Khudaikal, Nedumangad and Pallikal -- in the Thiruvananthapuram district. The raids were carried out at the houses of PFI former Thiruvananthapuram zonal president Nawaz, former state committee member Zulfi and PFI activist Pallikal Fazal. Thiruvananthapuram NIA DYSP RK Pandey is leading the investigation there.

The houses of PFI leaders in the Kollam district were also raided. The NIA team is conducting inspections at Karunagappally and Chakkuvalli. The house of Siddique Rauthar in Chakkuvalli was searched. The NIA team seized three mobile phones and two booklets from the house of Siddique Rauthar. The raids in the district started at 3 am and ended at 7 am.

In Pathanamthitta, the house of Muhammad Rashid, who was the state secretary of PFI, is being searched. Officials also reached the house of Nisar, who was a member of the state committee. It is reported that there are no leaders in the houses being raided in Pathanamthitta. NIA inspection is also going on at Adoor and Pazhakulam in Pathanamthitta.

The Centre has banned Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, NCHRO, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation Kerala.

To recall, several functionaries, including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit, were arrested in September in near-simultaneous raids by multi-agency teams led by the NIA at multiple locations in 15 states. The raids were part of a crackdown on the support systems that facilitate terror activities in the country.

Officials then described the mega crackdown on the PFI as the "largest-ever investigation till date".

