India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng at the opening of the SCO Cooperation Centre for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai on Friday, reaffirming efforts to strengthen India-China ties. According to a post by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai on X, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the centre established under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/2027229316082434246

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During the interaction, Mayor Gong expressed satisfaction over the recent progress in bilateral relations, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China to attend the Tianjin SCO Summit in August. He also highlighted the widely welcomed resumption of direct air links between Shanghai and Indian cities as a positive development.

Consul General Mathur thanked the senior Chinese leadership and conveyed India's best wishes for further strengthening cooperation. He underscored that the progress achieved in bilateral relations would also contribute positively to collaboration in multilateral forums such as the SCO and BRICS. The Indian side also noted that India will be hosting the BRICS Leaders' Summit later this year, expressing confidence that enhanced bilateral engagement would be mutually beneficial across regional and global platforms.

The meeting was shared on X with the message "United for a Healthy Future," reflecting the focus on cooperation in healthcare and multilateral engagement.

PM Modi Outlines Vision for SCO

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, said that India's new mantra is now to reform, perform and transform.

PM Modi further invited all members to be a part of India's journey. PM Modi said, "Today, India is moving ahead following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform... We have tried to turn every challenge into an opportunity... I invite all of you to be a part of India's development journey."

Guiding Pillars: Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity

PM Modi highlighted that India's vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is guided by three pillars, namely Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries, India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries. Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin, PM Modi said, "As an active and committed member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India has consistently played a constructive and positive role in advancing the organisation's objectives. India's engagement within the SCO framework is guided by three key pillars: S - Security, C - Connectivity, and O- Opportunity."