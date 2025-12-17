The Indian Army has received its final batch of Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, completing its order of six. The US Embassy hailed the arrival, calling it a major step forward in the US-India Major Defense Partnership.

The US Embassy in India on Wednesday hailed the arrival of the final batch of Boeing India AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army, terming it a fulfilment of commitments made under the India-US defence partnership The deliveries had faced repeated delays. In a post on X, the US Embassy said the delivery marked progress on the joint statement issued by the US President and the Prime Minister's Office of India.

Delivering on the @POTUS and @PMOIndia joint statement, the arrival of the latest @boeing_in AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army @adgpi marks another step forward in the U.S.India Major Defense Partnership. This milestone reflects the reliable and growing… pic.twitter.com/LmVRKQKo5C — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 17, 2025 "Delivering on the POTUS and PMO India joint statement, the arrival of the latest Boeing India AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army marks another step forward in the US-India Major Defense Partnership. This milestone reflects the reliable and growing US-India Defense partnership and fulfills commitments made by US Secretary of War and Defence Ministry of India. With its cutting-edge capabilities, the Apache strengthens our shared vision for regional security and deepens cooperation in co-production, training, and technology exchange," the US embassy said.

Final Delivery and Deployment

The Indian Army recently received the remaining three Apache attack helicopters, completing the delivery of all six helicopters contracted for the Army Aviation Corps. According to the Army, the helicopters will be deployed after assembly, joint inspections and completion of other formalities, and will be based in Jodhpur.

Delivery Timeline and Delays

As per earlier timelines, the first batch of Apache helicopters was expected to arrive around February or March this year. However, the first helicopters reached India only in July. Earlier projections had suggested that deliveries of all six helicopters would begin in 2023. This was later pushed to 2024, followed by further delays.

Indian Army's Growing Helicopter Fleet

The Indian Army is steadily expanding its firepower in the attack helicopter domain and is also set to induct 90 homegrown Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand. The Army Aviation Corps also operates the weapon systems-integrated version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), known as Rudra.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters, which are deployed in Ladakh and western sectors.

AH-64E Apache: Features and Specifications

Weapon Systems and Radar

The Apache helicopter can carry a range of weapons, including air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles. It is also equipped with a 30 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds as part of its area weapon subsystem. The helicopter is fitted with the Longbow fire control radar.

Boeing has said that the Apache is the only attack helicopter in the world with a fire control radar that provides 360-degree coverage, along with a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision operations.

The Advanced AH-64E v6 Variant

The Boeing AH-64E is the most advanced configuration of the Apache and is designed for the Multi-Domain Operations battlefield. The AH-64E Version 6 includes upgrades to sensors, software and weapons performance.

Designed for interoperability within the Multi-Domain Operations ecosystem, the AH-64E v6 is built to operate in highly contested and complex battle spaces. It integrates onboard and offboard sensors, long-range stand-off weapons and network connectivity to support joint operations. The AH-64E v6 is described as a fully integrated attack helicopter optimised for modern battlefield requirements. (ANI)