India and Kenya have signed an agreement to pilot a customised DigiLocker solution in Kenya. The project aims to provide secure digital document storage, reduce paperwork, and enhance citizen access to public services, deepening digital cooperation.

India, Kenya Sign DigiLocker Agreement

India and Kenya on Thursday signed an Implementation Framework Agreement for a DigiLocker pilot project in Kenya on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital, marking a significant step forward in bilateral digital cooperation.

According to a post by the High Commission of India in Nairobi on X, the DigiLocker solution will be co-developed by India's National e-Governance Division in collaboration with Kenya's Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, and the platform will be fully customised to meet Kenyan requirements under the Development Cooperation Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The initiative aims to enable secure digital storage and real-time verification of official documents, reduce paperwork, and enhance citizens' access to public services. The solution is expected to benefit students, businesses, and government institutions while strengthening inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) collaboration between the two countries.

"On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India and Kenya signed the Implementation Framework Agreement today for a DigiLocker pilot project in Kenya. The solution will be co-developed by National e-Governance Division with Kenya's Ministry of Information, Communications & the Digital Economy, fully customised to Kenyan requirements, under the Development Cooperation Programme of MEAIndia," the post read.

"The DigiLocker solution will enable secure digital storage and real-time verification of official documents, reduce paperwork, and enhance access to public services for citizens, students and businesses -- advancing inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure collaboration between India and Kenya," the post added.

DigiLocker's Success in India

DigiLocker, one of India's flagship digital governance platforms, currently has over 500 million registered users and more than 9 billion documents issued digitally across 2,000-plus services. It has become a key pillar of India's paperless and presence-less governance model.

Strengthening Digital Transformation

The agreement reflects growing India-Kenya cooperation in digital transformation and capacity building, with both countries looking to leverage technology for improved public service delivery and inclusive growth. Earlier this month, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cuba, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) for Digilocker in measures to share the success of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) globally. (ANI)