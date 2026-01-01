The Indian Embassy in Israel highlighted 2025 as a landmark year, marked by a new Bilateral Investment Treaty, a Defence Cooperation MoU, and FTA talks. With strong cultural and business ties, both nations aim for deeper cooperation in 2026.

The Indian Embassy in Israel on Thursday highlighted 2025 as a year of significant milestones in India-Israel relations, while expressing optimism for even stronger cooperation in 2026. In a post on X, the Embassy noted key developments in bilateral ties last year, including high-level visits, the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and a Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. The Embassy also highlighted the India-Israel CEOs' Forum as a significant platform promoting business engagement between the two countries.

"2025 marked major milestones in India-Israel ties--from high-level bilateral visits and the signing of the BIT and Defence Cooperation MoU, to finalising the ToR for FTA negotiations and holding the India-Israel CEOs' Forum," the post read.

Cultural and academic ties also flourished in 2025, the Embassy added, with celebrations of International Yoga Day, the Holi-Purim Festival, Indian Film Festivals, the establishment of multiple 'Bharat Corners', and the India Chair at Tel Aviv University.

"As we roll into 2026, a Joint Working Plan sets the course for even stronger cooperation in technology, defence, trade, and beyond. May 2026 herald a new era of deeper India-Israel bonds, shared growth, and prosperity!" the Embassy said.

Key Developments in 2025

This year, India and Israel shared robust relations across multiple sectors, including defence, technology, trade, agriculture, science, and culture.

Business and CEO Forums

In February, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Embassy of Israel, hosted the India-Israel Business Forum and the 3rd India-Israel CEO Forum in New Delhi. The forums focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas, including technology and innovation, agriculture and healthcare, defence and homeland security, energy and water management, and investment facilitation.

Bilateral Investment Agreement Signed

In September, India and Israel signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi to boost trade and mutual investment and provide greater certainty and protection for investors, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signing.

Advancements in Free Trade Agreement

Economic engagement was further strengthened in November during Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Israel, when the Terms of Reference for the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement were signed. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

Defence cooperation also made progress in November, with the signing of a Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding at the 17th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group on defence, held in Tel Aviv.

Expansion of Cultural and Academic Ties

Cultural and academic ties expanded under the Government of India's 'Bharat Ek Parichay' initiative, with 'Bharat Corners' established at leading Israeli universities, including Tel Aviv University, Haifa University, Bar-Ilan University, and the Hebrew University.

Israeli Ambassador Echoes Positive Outlook

Following the post, Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, acknowledged 2025 as the "very special year" for India-Israel ties, calling for an "even better" 2026.

"Indeed, 2025 was a very special year for Israel-India relations. Let's make 2026 even better!", Azar said in a post on X. (ANI)