A dramatic traffic camera footage from the US city of Omaha captured the moment a massive sinkhole suddenly ripped open at a busy intersection in south-central Omaha, Nebraska, swallowing two vehicles in seconds on Tuesday afternoon.

A sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck were waiting at a red light when the sinkhole suddenly opened up, plunging both vehicles several feet into a gaping crater.

Miraculously, neither driver was injured, according to police.

The pickup truck driver managed to climb out of the sinkhole on his own. He then rushed to assist, joining nearby bystanders who sprang into action to rescue the SUV driver trapped below street level.

“We are grateful to them for jumping into action and quickly providing help,” Officer Sarah Martier, an Omaha police spokesperson, said in a statement.

According to Omaha Public Works, the sinkhole was triggered by a water main break beneath the roadway. The Metropolitan Utilities District, which manages the city’s water system, haven't responded yet on the incident.