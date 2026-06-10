MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights strong India-Israel ties at Israel's 78th Independence Day, stressing shared democratic values and a united stand against terrorism. He noted growing cooperation in security, technology, and innovation.

India and Israel share strong ties built on common democratic values and a united stand against terrorism, External Affairs Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh said. While addressing Israel's 78th Independence Day event here on Tuesday, he highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in areas such as security, technology and innovation.

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"I extend warm greetings to the Government and people of Israel on behalf of the people and the Government of India. Since its establishment in 1948, the world has witnessed the extraordinary resilience, determination and innovation that Israel has demonstrated, while contributing significantly to the development of mankind," Singh said.

"Its achievements in technology, agriculture, water management, healthcare, research and entrepreneurship have earned global recognition and benefitted civilisations worldwide. These accomplishments reflect the strength of its democratic institutions and its commitment to national development. These values resonate strongly with India's own aspirations and form the foundation of our partnership," he added.

United in Opposition to Terrorism

Singh also said both nations have suffered from terrorism and remain committed to strengthening global efforts to combat it. He also underlined India's support for dialogue and peace in West Asia amid ongoing regional tensions.

" India and Israel are united in their firm opposition to terrorism. Both our nations have suffered from this scourge, and we unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The people of India stood in solidarity with Israel following the October 7 terrorist attacks. We also deeply appreciate the support extended by the Government and people of Israel after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Such moments remind us that the fight against terrorism is a shared responsibility of all nations committed to democracy and the rule of law," the External Affairs MoS said.

"Perpetrators, organisers, supporters and sponsors of terrorism must be held accountable. There can be no justification for acts of terror. India remains committed to strengthening global cooperation against terrorism. We value our close collaboration with Israel in addressing shared security challenges, including counter-terrorism and cybersecurity," he added.

'Special Strategic Partnership' and Regional Stability

Singh said that India and Israel share a forward-looking relationship that is founded on mutual trust. He added that India will continue to support efforts to achieve peace and stability.

" The situation in West Asia continues to be a matter of concern. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, while emphasising the protection of civilians. We also underline the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime navigation, which is essential for global trade and economic stability. We hope that current tensions will be de-escalated and that diplomatic efforts will lead to a peaceful resolution. As a trusted partner in the region, India will continue to support efforts aimed at achieving durable peace and stability. India and Israel share a vibrant and forward-looking partnership, founded on mutual trust, shared democratic values and converging interests," the MoS said.

"This year marks an important milestone in our partnership. During the recent visit of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel, our ties were elevated to a "Special Strategic Partnership", reflecting the growing depth and ambition of our engagement. The visit added fresh momentum to our cooperation, and more than fifteen agreements and MoUs were signed to further strengthen collaboration for the benefit of our peoples," he added.

Israel Faces 'Defining Moment', Says Ambassador Reuven Azar

Further, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, who was also present at the occassion, said that Israel was facing a "defining moment" but remains resilient and confident of overcoming current challenges. Referring to the October 7 attacks, he said Israel continues to defend itself while its society and economy remain strong despite ongoing threats.

" Almost three years since the atrocious attack on October 7th 2023, Israel is facing a defining moment in history. As we celebrate our independence, Israel is being tested again by the forces which wish to destroy us. Israel has proven to itself and to the world how resilient we are, so I have no doubt that once again, Israel will prevail. This is our finest hour. Israel prevails because our brave warriors are systematically removing military threats while our citizens are making our economy thrive, despite all odds. The vitality of Israel as a society and as a country is incomparable. We are paying and will continue to pay a dear price for our freedom. However, the more Israel is afflicted, the more it is becoming powerful," Azar said.

Deepening Defence and Tech Cooperation

Azar also highlighted growing India-Israel ties, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel and the elevation of bilateral relations to a Special Strategic Partnership, along with the signing of multiple cooperation agreements. He added that both countries are expanding cooperation in defence, critical infrastructure and emerging technologies.

" PM Narendra Modi visited Israel last February and gave a moving speech in the Israeli Knesset that touched the hearts of all Israelis. He mentioned our common heritage and the amazing mutual affection between our two peoples. The relations were elevated during the visit to a Special Strategic partnership and we signed 18 agreements of cooperation. Despite current geopolitical circumstances, we are deepening our defence cooperation and quickly expanding into new areas, such as critical infrastructure and emerging technologies. Our region has a lot to benefit from India's rise. I'm confident that when the troubled waters settle, we'll be able to do even more," he further added. (ANI)