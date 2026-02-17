In Mumbai, PM Modi and French President Macron elevated their bilateral bond, launching the 'India-France Year of Innovation'. Modi termed it a 'Partnership of the People', while Macron announced a new 'Special Strategic Partnership' status.

A Partnership of the People

Following extensive deliberations in India's financial capital on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the intensifying bond between New Delhi and Paris as a "partnership of the people." The Prime Minister highlighted that the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation marks a significant shift in their bilateral journey.

"With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, we are transforming our strategic partnership into a Partnership of the People," PM Modi asserted. Emphasising the broad scope of this collaboration, the Prime Minister noted that whether it involves "defence, clean energy, space, or emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators in every field."

Economic and Academic Roadmap

He further detailed the economic and academic roadmap of the initiative, stating, "We will build strong networks between startups and MSMEs. We will facilitate exchanges between our students and researchers, and we will also establish new centres for joint innovation."

Macron Announces 'Special Strategic Partnership'

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on his fourth official visit to India, reciprocated this sentiment, noting a strong alignment in how both nations approach global commerce. He also congratulated PM Modi on the successful conclusion of the 'Mother of all deals' -- the landmark Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union. Macron announced that the bilateral relationship, founded on "trust, openness, and ambition," has reached a new pinnacle. He revealed that the partnership was formally elevated today to a Special Strategic Partnership, a status that grants the alliance a new level of diplomatic importance. "We firmly believe in the rule of law, and we've demonstrated this over the past few years. Whether it's IMEC, which we jointly launched, or whether we're talking about artificial intelligence or the International Solar Alliance, we've taken several initiatives together over the past eight years," Macron stated.

Strengthening Strategic Objectives

The meeting in Mumbai allowed the two world leaders to exchange perspectives on pressing regional and global challenges while reviewing the progress of their strategic objectives. President Macron arrived in Mumbai with his wife, Brigitte Macron, around midnight on Monday. The visit serves as a key engagement before the delegation heads to the capital for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)