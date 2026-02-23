UP CM Yogi Adityanath met GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat and Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean in Singapore. He discussed long-term institutional investments for Uttar Pradesh in sectors like infrastructure, logistics, and sustainable development.

UP CM Seeks Investment from GIC

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) CEO Lim Chow Kiat-led delegation and held talks for long-term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, specifically in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks, and sustainable urban development projects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an 'X' post, the UP CM also appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project. "Had a fruitful meeting with Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation, in Singapore today. Explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects. Appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

Talks with Temasek on Investment Opportunities

The Chief Minister also met Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean and discussed investment opportunities across Uttar Pradesh in various fields, including data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure.

"Had a productive meeting with Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek, and his team in Singapore today. Discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state's policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

Official Visit to Deepen Economic Ties

Earlier today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Singapore as part of his official visit. He is undertaking an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

According to an official statement, the visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, as stated in the release. (ANI)