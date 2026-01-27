Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the new technology and defence partnership with the European Union as a significant step amid global complexity. He said shared values form the foundation of this growing partnership for global security and prosperity.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Shared Values

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union marks a significant step in bringing the two sides closer amid a complex global environment.

Addressing the EU delegation led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at Raksha Mantralaya, South Block, Singh welcomed the EU leaders' visit, highlighting its special significance as it coincides with India's 75th Republic Day. "Thank you for your visit to India, your visit is very special as it falls on the occasion of our 75th Republic Day. The occasion marks a milestone in the celebration of India's constitutional journey and the reaffirmation of our commitment to global peace and security," Singh said.

He added that the shared values of democracy, pluralism, federalism, and the rule of law form the foundation of India's growing partnership with the European Union. "Together we aim to translate these shared values into practical cooperation for global security, sustainable growth, and inclusive prosperity," Singh said.

The Defence Minister emphasised that the partnership reflects the trust between India and the EU and will strengthen cooperation in economic, defence, and people-to-people connect, bringing the two ancient civilisations closer in a rapidly changing world. "The signing of the technology and defence partnership between India and the European Union is a reflection of this trust in action, and it brings us together in an increasingly complex global environment. I hope the increased momentum of the India-EU partnership in economic, defence, and people-to-people connect will bring the two ancient civilisations much closer," he added.

Details of the New Security and Defence Pact

The technology and defence partnership was signed ahead of the 16th India-EU Summit, co-chaired by President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are on a state visit to India.

India now joins Japan and South Korea as the third Asian country to have such a security and defence partnership with the EU, aimed at enhancing collaboration in maritime security, cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and other emerging defence domains. The new pact does not limit India's engagement with the EU to procurement alone, with the EU now seeing India as a ptential supplier in certain areas and as a partner.

Timeline of Growing Strategic Cooperation

India-EU security and defence ties have deepened significantly in 2025, marked by the Leaders' Statement from the February College of Commissioners' visit to India, which agreed to explore a Security and Defence Partnership and included discussions between the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space and India's Minister of State for Defence.

This momentum continued with a December 2025 delegation from the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers visiting Brussels to engage with the EU Commissioner, fostering industrial cooperation. In September 2025, the EU Political and Security Committee - representing all 27 member states - made its first-ever visit to Asia, holding high-level meetings in India with the Foreign Secretary, Deputy NSA, and Secretary (West) to advance strategic dialogue. Complementing these efforts, joint naval exercises have strengthened maritime security cooperation, including in the Indian Ocean in June 2025, the Gulf of Guinea in October 2023, and the Gulf of Aden in June 2021, alongside collaborative escort operations for humanitarian assistance near Somalia in 2018 and 2019. (ANI)