Amid a downturn in India's ties with Bangladesh due to developments in the neighbouring country, former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev has said that the Interim Government in Dhaka would like the situation to de-escalate and India would be willing to reciprocate such sentiments.

India, Bangladesh Exchange Diplomatic Summons

India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for second time in a week. Bangladesh had also summoned India's envoy over the security of its mission. Sachdev, a former Ambassador of India to Algeria and Norway and High Commissioner to Nigeria, told ANI that India and Bangladesh are trying to come to terms with tensions in bilateral relations.

"The High Commissioner is the highest-ranking person for the two countries in each other's capital. And summoning him to the foreign ministry is a gesture to bring to his attention at the highest level possible in the diplomatic parlance to focus on some specific development. And I think this is happening as the two sides try to make themselves understood to the other side at the highest level," he said.

He said MEA has not yet clarified what was the summon to Bangladeshi High Commissioner about, and once that is given, then only one would be able to talk about it and be more precise regarding the purpose of the visit and whether it has achieved its purpose.

Hope for De-escalation

Sachdev then told ANI that Bangladesh's Interim government wanted to de-escalate the situation and the unrest in the neighbouring country should not affect ties between the two nations.

"I think it's a positive development showing that Bangladesh's interim government would like the situation to de-escalate and whatever is happening within Bangladesh... should not affect good neighbourly ties between India and Bangladesh," he said.

"I think India would be ready to reciprocate such sentiments," he added.

Protests Over Killings Strain Ties

India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner amid protests in the neighbouring country due to the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.

Interim Government Responds to Lynching

Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, evoking widespread criticism and again raising questions over the security of minorities in the country. Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar visited family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support.

The Office of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhummad Yunus also expressed its profound sorrow over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and extended its deepest condolences to his family. During the visit, the Education Adviser spoke with Rabilal Das, Dipu Chandra Das's father, among others.

The Education Adviser reiterated that the killing was a heinous criminal act with no justification and no place in Bangladeshi society. Allegations, rumours, or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, he said.

He also reaffirmed the Interim Government's unwavering commitment to the rule of law, assuring the family that the authorities would investigate all alleged offences and ensure justice through due process. On behalf of the Office of the Chief Adviser, Abrar confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das and that the relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period. The Adviser reiterated the Interim Government's resolve to protect all citizens and to ensure that justice is served.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The lnterim Government had condemned the incident earlier. Minority groups in Bangladesh have sought strong action against those guilty of killing Dipu Das.

'It Takes Two to Tango'

Sachdev said Bangladeshi leadership would do well to avoid making or backing baseless allegations against India in the wake of Hadi's killing and to effectively deal with any such comments.

"It takes two to tango and if Bangladesh side is willing to play the game I think it should be possible for the two sides to put a lid on this escalation which we have seen during past two weeks," he said. (ANI)

