India is set to host the first-ever global AI Summit in the Global South from Feb 16-20. The India-AI Impact Summit will be guided by 3 'sutras'—People, Planet, Progress—and focus on 7 'chakras' or priority areas for development.

The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit, the first-ever global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South, from Feb 16-20 will be anchored in three guiding "sutras" of People, Planet and Progress and structured around seven key "chakras," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

Theme and Guiding Principles

In a post on X, Jaiswal said the summit's overarching theme is "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya Welfare for All, Happiness of All," reflecting India's vision of leveraging artificial intelligence for inclusive and sustainable development.

"The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit is the first-ever global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South. The theme of this summit is 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness of All' and is based on 3 sutras or guiding principles-people, planet and progress," he said.

Seven 'Chakras': The Summit's Priority Areas

According to the MEA spokesperson, the summit will focus on seven "chakras," or priority areas, including Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Science, Democratising AI Resources, and AI for Economic Growth and Social Good.

Global Outreach and Preparations

Highlighting the extensive global outreach ahead of the event, Jaiswal noted that Indian Missions and Posts worldwide organised more than 80 events as part of the build-up to the summit.

"As India gears up to host the landmark summit, let's take a look at how our Missions and Posts conducted 80+ events across the world as a build-up to the main event," he said.

Summit Details, Scope, and Expo

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry, and public engagement, the Summit is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

Aligning with India's AI Vision

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the India AI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes.