EAM S Jaishankar launched the logo, theme and website for the India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, calling it a 'season of renewal' for the partnership. He highlighted shared history, expanding cooperation, and India's increased diplomatic presence in Africa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described India's relationship with Africa as entering a "season of renewal", as he launched the logo, theme and website of the India-Africa Forum Summit-IV in New Delhi. He said the summit marks the next phase in a long-standing partnership between India and African nations, built on shared history and expanding cooperation.

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Speaking at the event, Jaishankar said, "This is a season of renewal and of fresh beginnings, and we gather at this joyous moment to mark the next chapter, the next chapter of the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India Africa Forum Summit." Speaking at the launch of Logo, Theme and Website of India Africa Forum Summit-IV. https://t.co/tY7VDduYp1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 23, 2026

Shared History and Expanding Cooperation

Highlighting the historical depth of ties, he noted that "our shared history of struggle, of solidarity, of opinion and of aspirations continues to shape our partnership", underlining how past cooperation plays a role in present engagement.

Jaishankar pointed to the steady expansion of bilateral engagement, stating that "our engagement has grown across all key pillars with numerous high-level political interactions." He added while emphasising his previous visits to the African countries, "I myself have made more than 20 visits to African countries and our Ministers of State (MoS) many more."

India's Growing Diplomatic Presence

Emphasising India's growing diplomatic presence on the continent, the minister said, "India has also expanded its diplomatic footprint in recent years by opening 17 new missions, new diplomatic missions across the African continent, taking the number of our missions there to 46." He added that "this clearly demonstrates our long-term commitment to engaging with every region of the continent, a defining feature of India-Africa relations is our shared vision for a more inclusive and Representative global order."

Jaishankar on India-South Korea Ties

Earlier on April 19, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had called on South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who was on a State visit to India and said that the already finished talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further fuel the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, he praised President Lee Jae-myung's commitment to deepen ties and said, "Honoured to call on President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India - Korea relations across multiple domains. Confident that his talks tomorrow with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership." (ANI)